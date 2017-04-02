Meghan Markles’ Half-Sister’s Tell-All Book, ‘Prince Harry Would Be Appalled’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, is currently hard at work on her Markle family tell-all book and said the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, would be “appalled” if he knew more about the past of his current love interest. The half-sibling said the tentative of the book is, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. According to the Daily Mail, the book will most likely capitalize on Meghan’s upcoming rumored engagement to Prince Harry.

Samantha Grant is currently suffering from multiple sclerosis and is wheelchair-bound. Grant has previously been outspoken against Markle’s relationship with the handsome royal. Grant asserted that the unfolding of her book has nothing to do with jealousy.

Grant took to Twitter to discuss her book and noted it will address the intricacies of growing up in a bi-racial family. Samantha said that when Markle is more “mature” she will better understand things from her perspective.

“Maybe when she is more mature and she reads the book she’ll understand some of it. She won’t like some of it she might [sic].”

According to her half-sister, Markle was accused of failing to support her family. Markle’s sis said the Queen’s grandson would be “appalled by what she’s done.” According to the Daily Mail, Grant called her half-sister a “shallow social climber” who would watch television shows about the Royal Family as a child. Grant added that Meghan also has a “soft spot for gingers.”

The mother-of-three, 51, claimed the woman she grew up with always wanted to be a princess and said she was “narcissistic and selfish.”

However, Twitter users showed their support for Meghan and this upset Grant further. Samatha fired back and said Meghan has a “hardened heart” and is unsupportive.

“She is the one with the hardened heart. I’ve always been supportive of her but I won’t enable the lies and hypocrisy.”

Samantha claimed that her half-sister ditched her in 2008 after she developed Multiple Sclerosis and said that is when she became a “social climber.” However, Grant has also received criticism from her own mother, Roslyn, who is 71-years-old.

Markle’s estranged half-sister is a writer from Florida who claims she helped raise the actress for 12 years in California.

“The Royal Family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family… The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry, he wouldn’t want to date her anymore because it puts her in a bad public light.”

Markle and Harry met in 2016 when Harry was in Toronto to promote the Invictus Games. Meghan, 35, and Prince Harry’s romance reached new heights when reports broke out that Harry had been dating Meghan for several months.

Markle confessed that her life has not always been so spectacular. Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson for two years and split in 2013. Markle opened up to the Daily Mail about the struggles she faced before becoming a successful actress.

“I was not a girl who grew up buying $100 candles. I was the girl who ran out of gas on her way to an audition.”

Meghan was born to an African-American mom and Caucasian dad. Markle wrote a column for Elle magazine about struggling with her ethnic identity as a child.

“I wasn’t black enough for the black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones… Leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”

Markle also said it was difficult finding roles in Hollywood. Through the tribulations, Us Weekly’s Scobie said Meghan is very proud of her heritage and humble background.

“Meghan is someone that wears her biracial badge with honor… she’s very proud of her heritage and her humble background … She didn’t come from money, she herself has said.”

According to CNN, Prince Harry’s girlfriend grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Markle also runs a lifestyle website called The Tig named after her favorite Italian wine, Tignanello. On her website, Meghan shares recipes and tips for fitness and travel.

