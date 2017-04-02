Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Love Story: Met Because Of Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship is low-profile but their love story is full of some major twists. The Hollywood’s stylish couple hardly make any public appearance but when they do, they win over everyone.

The Twilight actor and British singer’s love story is not known to many. As it turns out, the duo met because of some mutual friends. According to PopSugar, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge, who are great friends of Pattinson, took him to Twigs’ concert and introduced him to her.

The twist to the story is stated by Hollywood Life, reporting that Miller and Sturridge are also great friends of Kristen Stewart. The Café Society actress has also worked with Tom on the film titled On The Road. She even continues to be great friends of the couple and so does Pattinson, who recently worked with Sienna in the Lost City Of Z.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were a sensational couple before their breakup in 2012. The Twilight co-stars made a fan-favorite duo and were heavily covered by the media. Their breakup due to Stewart’s fling with Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders totally devastated her relationship with the Lost City Of Z actor.

The report further added that not only Stewart’s friends set Pattinson and Twigs together, it was because of the Personal Shopper actress that Pattinson loved the British singer. It stated that Twigs is very much like Stewart. The 29-year-old singer is also a tomboy, just like the Twilight actress.

“In a lot of ways [FKA] and Kristen are very similar. They’re both kind of tortured souls, they don’t care about fame or being well-liked, they’re both extremely passionate and obsessive when it comes to their work. All of those things are huge turn on for Rob.”

After meeting at the concert, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson totally loved being together. It was a slow start for them but they were completely loving the romance in the air. The Entertainment Online further reported that in few months of being together, the Twilight actor and British singer were being called couple by everyone. They hung out in NYC a lot and were seen flirting together at Soho House in West Hollywood during the start of their relationship.

“They were with a big group of friends, sitting at a table in the garden dining area, about 10 people. They sat on a couch together totally flirting, holding each other’s hands and kissing here and there. [They were] really cute and they seemed super happy! They were there for about an hour.”

Pattinson and Twigs soon took their romance to the next level and eloped to France. The cute duo was seen hugging and kissing constantly during their retail shopping. They officially started dating in September 2014. Twigs and Pattinson got engaged in April 2015. Both the celebrities have not commented on marriage plans and are enjoying their time together.

However, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson’s romance did not come easy for the British singer, who was constantly asked about her views on Stewart and Pattinson’s relationship. She even was subject to racist attacks by some of the Twilight fans. She revealed in her interview with Complex that it was a horrible experience.

“It is pretty horrible. But ultimately, I’m in an amazing relationship. So it doesn’t matter… I’d rather not talk about it [relationship with the Twilight actor]. It’s fine, I’m a pretty chill person, do you know what I mean? If you can’t touch it, it’s not real… Racism is unacceptable in the real world, and it’s unacceptable online.”

Twigs and Robert are very happy together now and does not mind media but do not give away too much either. In a long while, the couple made an official red carpet appearance at the Lost City Of Z premiere in London.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]