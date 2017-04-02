Days of Our Lives’ newcomer Scooter (Robb Derringer) is a man on a mission, and his mission is none other than ex-porn star Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and making her submit to his blackmail requests. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives reveal that just as Nicole thinks that she has found love with Brady (Eric Martsolf), something sets her back. This is set to be another trying week for Nicole, as her past comes back to haunt her.

Spoiler Alert: Unless you want all the titillating, hot facts that are about to play out in Days of Our Lives it’s best you stop reading right here.

Scooter: Professor, Husband and Sex Addict

Meet Scooter. To the world he is the devoted husband to nosy Hillary, and a suave and intelligent professor. But scratch a little deeper and you’ll discover that underneath the charming exterior is a predator waiting to pounce.

Having met his neighbor Nicole, Scooter knew that he had met her somewhere before. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Scooter actually recognizes her as Misty Circle, from her time as a porn star, according to our Inquisitr scoop. Scooter is a sex addict and thus frequents sites which Nicole thought were long gone in her past.

Nicole’s Porn Star Past Threatens To Sour Her Future With Brady And Holly

Nicole’s sixth sense was right and Scooter is not to be trusted. When Scooter meets Nicole, he has the feeling that he knows her. Nicole brushed it off as having one of those faces. But it is when Hillary confesses that her husband Scooter has a porn problem that Nicole realizes that he may have recognized her from her days in that industry. Having found out that he is an avid Internet porn user, she tells Brady that Scooter may recognize her from the days she used to work in the porn industry as Misty Circle. Brady brushes it off and tells Nicole not to panic.

Scooter stops at nothing and tells Brady that he knows who Nicole is. Brady thinks that Scooter is referring to Nicole’s porn star past. Little does he know that Scooter already has a plan to get Nicole exactly where he wants her.

What Does Scooter Have On Nicole To Blackmail Her With?

When Brady goes on an outing without Nicole, Scooter seizes the opportunity to make his sick fantasies a reality.

Scooter was determined to find out all he could about “Bridgette” and found out that she was actually Nicole, and the real reason that she is using an alias. He wields the power of a mother’s love for her daughter, so that she will submit to his dark fantasies. He tells Nicole that he knows that she kidnapped Holly and that he will expose her if she doesn’t fulfill his sexual fantasies.

Does Nicole Give In To Scooter’s Sick Demands?

Nicole is livid when Scooter tries to blackmail her. Days of Our Lives fans may remember that when Nicole first came to Salem she had just left the porn scene that her father forced her into. She came to Salem as a humble waitress and fell in love with Eric. As far as Nicole is concerned, that part of her life is over.

Now, just as her life is about to get on track, Scooter is threatening to derange it. She lashes out at Scooter but he insists that he wants to fulfill some of his fantasies with her, or else she could lose Holly. Spoiler information further reveals that Nicole does not want to acquiesce to Scooter’s whims and demands and turns to Brady, because she feels backed into a corner.

Brady Has Nicole’s Back, But Is It Enough?

Nicole is so lucky to have Brady in her corner. Her knight in shining armor comes to her rescue and confronts Scooter. He threatens to expose Scooter’s actions to Hillary. Hillary has made it crystal clear that the only reason she tolerates Scooter’s porn use, is that she won’t put up with him cheating.

Who will emerge victorious? Will Nicole and Brady have to flee with Holly again? Or will Scooter back down for fear that his wife learns of his intended infidelity?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]