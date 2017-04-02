Jenelle Evans To Mom: ‘Our Relationship Is Getting More Damaged Everyday’

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 is settling into her newly built home and happily planning upcoming nuptials with her fiancé David Eason. However, Jenelle’s relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans, remains on the rocks. The mom-of-three opened up to Brides to discuss her upcoming wedding and revealed that one prominent person in her life might not be invited to celebrate the special day. When asked if she and David would invite Barbara to her wedding, Jenelle remained uncertain.

“We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

In February of 2017, the MTV star got engaged and went to Instagram to post an engagement selfie that featured she and David showing off her new diamond ring. “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming.” According to Brides, Jenelle is planning on a “Sweet and Southern” themed wedding.

Evans revealed to E! News, Jenelle initially wanted the ceremony to take place in a church and have the wedding reception at a local venue. Jenelle’s two little boys, Jace and Kaiser, will be ring bearer’s and David’s daughter, Maryssa, will be a flower girl.

This is where fun stuff happens… ???? #Kids #WheelBarrel #FamilyFun #Outdoors #Adventure A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

“I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa… While reading our vows, I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen.”

Jenelle and David just moved into their newly built home. Evans mentioned on Twitter that living out in the country has taken away her anxiety.

Evans is now joining other Teen Mom brides-to-be like Ryan Edwards’ fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer and Jo Rivera’s fiancée, Vee Torres, in their excitement to become a blushing bride.

Jenelle is also joining Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baier in managing to have wedding invite drama. Amber is planning to marry Baier, 45, this fall and said she intends to invite everyone in the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast to her wedding.

Well, Farrah Abraham isn’t impressed with their invite. Abraham, 25, insisted that Portwood and Baier had ulterior motives when they extended a wedding invite to all major Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

“Every single ‘Teen Mom’ star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and ‘Teen Mom: OG.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author shared her thoughts on Portwood’s wedding invite with Radar Online. In fact, Farrah said Amber and Matt were simply trying to use her to get attention for their upcoming wedding and book.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book… I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with.”

Aside from the other Teen Mom wedding drama, Evans recently opened up to E! News and said David is very involved in the planning of their nuptials. Jenelle and David want their wedding ceremony to be intimate with a “backyard rustic theme” and only “close friends and family [will be invited].”

“We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already.”

Stay up to date with Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra, and Chelsea Houska-DeBoer on Monday at 9.pm. on MTV.

