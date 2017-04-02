‘WrestleMania 33’ Matches, Latest Odds: Undertaker, Goldberg Pull Off Upsets?

Wrestlemania 33 is finally here! After all the hype and high drama, it is finally time to put up or shut up as the WrestleMania 33 battles are scheduled to take place this evening. Can any of the heavy underdogs pull off an upset, or will all of the expected favorites go home victorious?

A few of the biggest underdogs on the Las Vegas odds board include The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Goldberg. While all three of these WWE stars are not expected to win their WrestleMania 33 matches, you just never know what the outcome will be, especially when we are talking about WrestleMania.

The biggest favorite on the odds board in any of the WrestleMania 33 matches belongs to Brock Lesnar. If Lesnar should happen to lose this evening to Goldberg, it would have to be considered one of the biggest upsets in WWE WrestleMania history.

CBS Sports indicates that Lesnar and Goldberg will battle it out for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 Sunday night, however, according to odds makers, Lesnar shouldn’t have a problem capturing the title.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, Brock Lesnar was installed at 1/20 odds to take down Goldberg and claim the Universal Championship. Now those odds have fallen to an incredible 1/25, according to the latest update at Paddy Power.

What does that mean exactly? Well, it means that if you ever thought Goldberg could pull off a surprise victory, you need to wager on it! Brock Lesnar is such an overwhelming favorite at 1/25, he isn’t even worth the risk. You would have to wager $25 to win $1. Now that doesn’t sound like a sound investment, does it?

However, Goldberg is currently sitting at 17/2 (or 8.5/1) and if he does somehow pull out the win Sunday evening, the risk-to-reward ratio is in your favor. Every dollar on Goldberg would return you $8.50.

Another match drawing a lot of intrigue is the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. Just like Lesnar, Roman Reigns is a huge favorite to win at WrestleMania 33.

It's #Wrestlemania this weekend. We have all the match betting up on site for the main event: https://t.co/nYYXvTBCff pic.twitter.com/43LChp7F2R — Paddy Power Offers (@PPOffers) March 28, 2017

Reigns is currently listed at 1/6 odds to defeat The Undertaker and almost everyone believes he will pull off the victory. With rumors swirling that WWE leader Vince McMahon wants to make Romam Reigns the new top dog in the WWE, and possibly take over as his manager, you never know what kind of surprises can happen.

Last but far from least, who is going to pull off the victory at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Cagesideseats indicates that Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman top the list of favorites of this estimated 32-man rumble scheduled to take place at Wrestlemania 33. Strowman is the overall favorite to take home the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this evening at 4/9, while Zayn is currently at 10/3.

Now just because these two are both at the tops of the odds favorites board, don’t think that one of the high priced underdogs can’t pull off the win. After all, we are talking about over 30 entrants in the squared circle. What better way to have the unexpected happen?

Mojo Rawley, Big Show and Finn Balor are also part of the list of favorites in the big WrestleMania 33 event tonight. While the favorites always seem to make it to the end of this event, which underdogs could steal the show? The folks at Paddy Power seem to lean towards The Crow, while others just love to wager on a few of the longest shots on the board with the hopes that they may be the last man standing, and the payout is incredible!

Be sure to check out the tweet from Paddy Power below to see all of the possible contestants and odds for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at tonight’s WrestleMania 33.

And you can back this soon-to-be superstar, The Crow, at 20/1 for the Battle Royal at #Wrestlemania! https://t.co/6xXZSIpON5 pic.twitter.com/vEIQnPQCHF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 1, 2017

All of the WrestleMania 33 action is scheduled to get underway tonight at 7 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]