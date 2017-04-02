WWE News: Roman Reigns Reveals How Difficult It Was To Work With Brock Lesnar

It has been known for some time that Brock Lesnar isn’t the easiest guy to work with in the ring, but Roman Reigns revealed how difficult it was to work with him during this main event match at Wrestlemania 31. At that event, Reigns went to war with Lesnar over the WWE Title. The WWE Universe had turned against him only a few months before, so he went into his first Wrestlemania main event in a really unique position.

The match was brutal and was closer to a fight than a technical wrestling match, but even Roman’s biggest naysayers generally agreed that it was entertaining. For most of the match, Roman was dominated by Brock and thrown around the ring. The two men had fought to a stalemate before Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the grandest stage of them all. As they say, the rest will live in WWE history books.

It was recently reported that WWE officials have penciled in the rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 34. On paper, the WWE Universe is expecting a similar match to what they had in Santa Clara. If that’s the case, Reigns will be taking another beating. He also revealed how difficult it was to work with The Beast Incarnate, especially considering what Dean Ambrose had to say about him last year.

At Wrestlemania 33, Roman Reigns will face The Undertaker in what may be the latter’s final match of his WWE career. To promote the match, Reigns made an appearance on Talk is Jericho with Y2J himself and revealed the following about planning the bout with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at Wrestlemania 31.

“That was crazy. That was a crazy time. It wasn’t easy by any means. The thing I had a lot of confidence in was I knew it was going to be a fight. I knew it was going to be brutal and I like that. You wanna bang? I’m all for it. I’m never scared. But, it was just weird. It really was. It was last minute. You know what I mean? It was one of those deals where there wasn’t a lot of talking. Didn’t seem open to ideas. In their minds, and when I say ‘their’ minds, I say Brock and Paul [Heyman], which is a powerful pairing right there. “Those two are something else. They wanted to kill me. They were convinced that however many people were there wanted to see me get crushed. They just wanted to see Roman get his a** beat. You know what I mean? And, I couldn’t disagree with them. But, a brother gotta fight. You can kick my a** all you want, but I’m going to fight. That’s what we did.”

The WWE Universe is expecting Roman Reigns to defeat The Undertaker in Orlando this year, and then for him to defeat Brock Lesnar next year in New Orleans as his WWE contract expires. On paper, Reigns could “retire” both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar in back to back years at Wrestlemania. Not to mention that he’s been in the last two main events of the event, tonight will likely be the third, and next year the fourth.

The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about WWE pushing Roman Reigns so strongly, but his attitude about the match with Lesnar should earn him a little respect because he went willingly into a brutal match with Brock Lesnar. Since it seems like he’s ready to do it again in roughly a year, it’s almost a certainty that he will walk out of the match and New Orleans as the new WWE Universal Champion, but that’s another year away.

