Jinger Duggar May Be Pregnant, Says Marriage To Jeremy Vuolo Suffers Sometimes

Jinger Duggar may be pregnant, but preparing for motherhood isn’t her only concern. During a recent interview, the Counting On star revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, don’t have a perfect marriage.

According to In Touch Weekly, Counting On fans are buzzing about the possibility that Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her first child. During the Duggar family’s recent trip to the Ark Encounter theme park in Williamstown, Kentucky, Jinger posed for a photo a with a fan. She’s wearing a loose-fitting shirt in the picture, and some fans think that she’s trying to hide a small baby bump. However, it’s impossible to tell if Jinger really is pregnant simply by looking at the photo. She has her purse strap across her chest, and it may be creating the illusion of a baby bump.

“The Duggar girls are all so skinny that their baby bumps are obvious very quickly,” one fan wrote.

As People reports, Jessa Duggar announced her first pregnancy five months after her wedding. It’s been just as long since Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar tied the knot. And according to E! News, Jill Duggar revealed that she was pregnant just two months after she and Derick Dillard got married. The Duggar girls likely get pregnant so quickly because they don’t believe in birth control. They’ve also been taught that children are “a blessing from the Lord and a gift from him,” so the more kids they have, the more blessed they are. This is an incentive to start reproducing as soon as possible.

However, this doesn’t mean that the Duggar girls want everyone to constantly speculate about whether they are pregnant or not. Jinger Duggar made sure to keep her stomach covered up in another recent photo that was posted on her family’s Facebook page. Perhaps she put on a thick coat so that no one can claim that they spot a baby bump.

Jinger looks thrilled to be holding her nephew Henry in the picture, so People is suggesting that she may be “ready for her own” baby. Last August, the Counting On star told Us Weekly that she loves kids and is looking forward to starting a family with Jeremy Vuolo. She also described Jeremy as an “answer to my prayers,” but she isn’t going to stop praying just because he put a ring on it. During a recent interview with Crown of Beauty Magazine, Jinger revealed that her marriage to Jeremy suffers if she and Jeremy don’t pray or read the Bible enough.

“Since we began our relationship, Jeremy and I have learned that when we are walking closely with Jesus, we are closest to each other,” Jinger said.

“If we neglect reading the word and prayer (together and alone), we quickly realize that our relationship suffers! Jesus Christ really has to be at the center.”

Jeremy Vuolo shared a similar sentiment in his birthday message for Jinger. The pastor made sure to remind his wife that he loves Jesus more than he loves her.

“Happy Birthday, my Love. Next only to our Lord Jesus Christ, you are the joy of my life and the delight of my soul!” Jeremy wrote on his Facebook page.

Jinger Duggar has some advice for young women whose prayers for a husband haven’t been answered yet. Just like Jeremy, she believes that it’s important to put faith above all else.

“Let your requests be made known to God that you desire to be married and let God know the type of man you desire! But then set your heart fully to be devoted to what God is calling you today,” Jinger said. “God delights to give good gifts to his children but he wants our hearts to be free from idols. Don’t allow the thought of marriage to become such a consuming desire that it chokes out your delight in and love for the Lord!”

What do you think of Jinger Duggar’s marriage advice? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

