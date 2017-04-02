Peta Murgatroyd And Maks Chmerkovskiy Plan Ultimate Fairytale Wedding In Castle

Peta Murgatroyd is going to be a princess bride. Murgatroyd, who’s competing on the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars just three months after giving birth to her first child, will tie the knot with fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy in a fairytale wedding this July. Peta and Maks have already booked their wedding venue, and it’s one of the most sought-after sites in New York.

“We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle,]” Maks ABC News.

“It’s going to be great…We went there. It’s perfect. We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

Maks has long said he wants Peta to plan her big day, but he admitted the castle has been on his radar ever since he moved to Brooklyn as a teenager in 1994.

“I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] ‘That’s where I want to have my wedding’ and I just said it so [casually,] and now it’s happening,” Murgatroyd’s fiancé revealed.

Reflections of grandeur. #setlife #ohekacastle #gatsbyvibes A post shared by Nisrine Omri (@sweet_briar_rose) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

While Maks may have scoped out the wedding venue more than two decades ago, he’s leaving the rest of the planning to Peta.

“I hate to admit, but I’ve just removed myself from it,” he told ABC. “I had to do my part of the list, which I never thought was that difficult, but it’s kind of ridiculous. Some things are a little too much but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves and we’re trying to make it happen the way we want it to.”

“I want her to have the wedding of her dreams,” Maks said of Peta.

The historic, 109,000 square-foot Oheka Castle is located in Huntington, New York, and boasts 127 rooms, a grand staircase, expansive gardens and views of the Gold Coast across its 23 acres.

Today in @wedding_style mag we're their featured wedding planner! Link in bio ????????????photo cred: @veilsandcufflinks #LLGevents A post shared by LLG Events (@llgevents) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

The famous castle has also been the wedding venue for singer Joe Jonas and ‘NSync singer/former DWTS contestant Joey Fatone and even Fox News host Megyn Kelly, according to Curbed. Eagle-eyed viewers may have also spotted the castle in the TV shows Gossip Girl and Royal Pains as well as big screen movies like Cruel Intentions and, even more impressive, the 1941 classic, Citizen Kane. More recently, the castle was the site of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced their engagement in December 2015 after he proposed to her in a live audience after a performance of Sway at the Olympia Theater in Miami. While the high-profile couple planned to jump right into the wedding plans, Peta’s pregnancy with baby Shai caused them to put the brakes on their big day. And now that Murgatroyd is in mommy mode, she even considered scrapping the ceremony altogether.

“In my personal life, I can’t wait for my wedding in July,” Chmerkovskiy recently told Vulkan magazine. “Peta keeps trying to postpone it and I’m like ‘no, I want to marry you! We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen—in New York!”

The love both @maksimc and I have for Shai has only increased our love for each other. #Valentines #FamAndGlam #BabyChmerkovskiy A post shared by All Things Fam & Glam (@allthingsfamandglam) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Peta Murgatroyd confirmed her momentary change of heart to People magazine.

“I tried to put it on hold, to be honest with you,” Murgatroyd admitted. “I said, ‘Baby, let’s just drop it for a second. We have a child already. Let’s just maybe call it quits at engaged.'”

“He was, like, ‘No! I want to marry you!'” Peta revealed.

“It was really funny, actually. He had to sort of coax me back into being ready to get married and do all of this stuff because there is so much to do! I’m doing it from over here in LA so it’s a little more stressful, but I do have someone helping. I hope it all comes together in time!”

Although she has booked a princess-worthy wedding site, Peta Murgatroyd previously told the magazine she didn’t want to wear a poufy princess dress or a tiara, and she made it clear the first dance as a married couple wouldn’t include any choreography.

“It’s going to be a massive party,” Murgatroyd told People. “But I want our first dance to just be simple and romantic. Nothing choreographed.”

“I went through phases when I wanted the usual heart-shaped, poufy dress,” Peta revealed.

“Then a lacy, long slinky dress. But right now, I just want it to be classic. Classic is forever. I want to be able to look back at it when I’m 50 and say, ‘That was an amazing choice.’ I want my daughter to be able to look back at it and say, ‘Oh my gosh. My mom was beautiful and timeless.’ I don’t want a cake dress. No tiaras either. I loathe tiaras. I just want a classic dress with a big, long train.”

As for Maks, he has a few other ideas in mind.

“I want a flash mob,” Peta Murgatroyd’s fiancé revealed. “But I leave [the planning] up to her. She could put me in a green suit, I wouldn’t mind.”

Take a look at the video below to see a tour of Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s wedding site, Oheka Castle.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]