Beyonce Shares Stunning Date Night Pics As ‘Lion King’ Rumors Persist

Beyonce took to Instagram Saturday night sharing some pictures she labeled as “date night” on her official website. The pics showing Beyonce rocking a beautiful full length blue gown as it hugs her ever-growing baby belly.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

It’s been a couple of weeks since her loyal fans, known as the Beyhive, have seen any social media activity from Beyonce. A short video of photo stills shows her standing with husband Jay Z and getting a hug from her daughter Blue Ivy.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Beyonce has been a hot topic the last couple of days as rumors have circulated that the singer/actress is the favorite star in the running to do the voice for Nala in the rebooted version of The Lion King.

The Lion King is being directed by the man who brought us the recent The Jungle Book remake, director Jon Favreau and, according to Variety, Favreau thinks Beyonce is the perfect fit for the role of Simba the lion king’s love interest Nala.

This wouldn’t be Beyonce’s first time delving into film. She made her acting debut as Foxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers’ Goldmember back in 2002 and rocked the screen in the 2006 film version of Dreamgirls. Beyonce even has some animation voiceover work on her resume with the film Epic. According to the Hollywood Reporter, in behind the scenes footage of Epic, Beyonce said of that role, “I’ve always wanted to be a queen.”

Does her desire to be queen carry over to queen of the jungle too? Though no one has been able to confirm if the Lemonade singer has made a decision about participating in The Lion King, sources say Favreau is willing to work with Beyonce’s schedule.

Beyonce announced in February that she was pregnant with twins. Shortly after her announcement, she pulled out as the headlining act of Coachella. While working on a film could be more stress than its worth for Beyonce, the part of Nala would only require voice acting which is far less strenuous than traditional film. And Bey’s performance in Epic was recorded while she was pregnant with her daughter.

At the time, Beyonce noted that being pregnant helped her bring more emotion to her Epic performance. “I literally had tears when I played the voice,” she said as she described picturing her own unborn child and feeling a tremendous amount of love for her. Beyonce also stated during her press tour for Epic that she had always dreamt of being in animated films. Though The Lion King wouldn’t be animation in the traditional sense, Beyonce’s work would be similar to that of an animated film.

Beyonce hasn’t revealed all of the details of her pregnancy so her due date could play a part in whether or not she takes on the role of Nala. There is no set release date for The Lion King and though Favreau has gotten James Earl Jones to reprise his role as Mufasa and Donald Glover on board as Simba, the script appears to still be in the works. That being said, given the tremendous success of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, they are undoubtedly seeing dollar signs and hoping to get The Lion King started sooner rather than later, Beyonce or not.

While carrying twins may give Beyonce less lung capacity for singing Lion King tunes, if anyone can find a way to work their way through it, it seems to be her. Also, considering that Beyonce has Blue Ivy who is 2-years-old and two more little ones on the way, The Lion King might be just the right project for a mom of her talents.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]