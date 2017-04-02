Watch West Indies Cricket Vs. Pakistan Live Stream: 4th And Final T20 Start Time

West Indies will try to escape with a level series when they face Pakistan in their fourth and final T20 International, a match that will live stream on Sunday just one day after West Indies rallied for a comprehensive seven-wicket victory that snapped Pakistan’s five-match T20 winning streak over them.

Evin Lewis was the match-winner for the hosts, as the 25-year-old Trinidadian — playing on his home island — came just nine runs short of his second T20 hundred, scoring 91 as he almost single-handedly chased down the 138 tallied by Pakistan in the first innings. It was a remarkable performance by Lewis who had been responsible for only a combined 13 in the first two matches, getting himself run out in both innings.

“I’ve been staying positive. The first two games, you know, run out, I had a long think last night,” Lewis reflected after his stand rescued West Indies from anther series loss and the possibility of yet another T20 whitewash. “I didn’t put pressure on myself. That’s how the game goes at times. I know once I bat at least five overs, I will get that score.”

The win came two days after West Indies took until the final ball to come up three runs short in pursuit of 132 to fall behind 2-0 in the series. But with Saturday’s win, the hosts have a chance to end the series on level terms with the quick turnaround to a Sunday series finale.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the fourth and final Pakistan vs. West Indies T20 match can find full streaming information below on this page. First ball is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

For cricket fans in Pakistan, that start time will be 9:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in the United Kingdom the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time.

In the United States cricket enthusiasts can watch the third of four West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 matches stream live starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

Watch highlights of the third ODI courtesy of Willow TV in the video below.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the fourth and final West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the potentially series-clinching T20 match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Fourth T20I in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 series. The live stream will be exclusive to viewers inside of India, however. Within the country, the third 20-overs match will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the Fourth T20I in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The West Indies vs. Pakistan fourth T20 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Two, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Queen’s Park Oval. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Live Stream the Final West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I in the United States

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the third West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan third T20I from Port of Spain.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Lewis smashed a stunning nine sixes along with five boundaries before Paksitan teen spinner Shadab Khan induced hi to hit a shirty drive in the air, where Wahab Riaz took the catch. But on the next ball, Lendl Simmons came to the crease and promptly stroked a four to let West Indies wrap up the win inside of 15 overs.

[Featured Image By Tom Dulat/Getty Images]