‘The Originals’ Season 4, Episode 4: Hayley Asks [Spoiler] To Help Save Hope

The Originals Season 4, Episode 4 is titled “Keepers Of The House.” The CW will air the installment on April 7, 2017. What can fans expect from the next episode of The Vampire Diaries spinoff? The synopsis and a promo clip have been released. They tease that Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) will ask a surprising individual to help save her daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana).

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on The CW series.

On the last episode of The Originals, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) finally started to bond with his daughter, Hope. There were several touching moments, but the episode didn’t end so positively. She ended up getting sick for the first time in her entire life. What Klaus and Hayley don’t know is that her sickness is related to the children Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) discovered. They were taken to be sacrificed and Hope was supposed to be next.

So, what is going to happen in Season 4, Episode 4? The synopsis for “Keepers Of The House” was published by Spoiler TV. It reveals that Hayley will go to New Orleans and ask a surprising person for help.

“Desperate to save her daughter, Hayley turns to Marcel for help uncovering information about the mysterious force that has set its sights on the children of New Orleans. While Klaus remains behind with Hope, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and a reluctant Vincent join the hunt, which puts them on a dangerous collision course with an unlikely new threat. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Keelin (guest star Christina Moses) must put aside their differences as they embark on a journey that may alter the power dynamic in New Orleans forever.”

Freya told Klaus and Hayley that Hope’s sickness was related to magic. Vincent let Marcel know about the book that was in his handwriting, but he had no recollection of writing it. He also said the contents seemed older than the ancestors and was unlike any magic he had ever seen before. Then, there are is the symbol that Hope was drawing during The Originals Season 4 premiere. Executive producer Michael Narducci revealed that it is tied to the story in the whole season. It isn’t some random drawing, but is a serpent eating itself. It actually means something and is important.

“It’s sort of the key to unraveling the whole mystery of the season. Hope is starting to dream about that symbol, and now it’s appearing in the form of graffiti throughout the city.”

The CW network released a promo clip for “Keepers Of The House.” Klaus promises Hope that he will keep her safe. However, she either ends up in serious danger or Hope is having some sort of vision or dream.

The big question is will Marcel help save Hope Mikaelson in The Originals? Even though he doesn’t want to help Klaus or the Mikaelson family with anything, there are children involved. It seems likely that he probably will join forces to protect the little ones of New Orleans. That doesn’t mean that Marcel and Klaus will mend things between them, though. There are a lot of unresolved issues and anger between the two vampires. However, fans are hoping that these two can repair their relationship by the end of Season 4.

What do you think is going to happen in The Originals Season 4, Episode 4? What will fans learn about the mysteries of New Orleans? Will Marcel Gerard help save Hope Mikaelson? Could this lead to a repaired relationship that was broken by Davina’s (Danielle Campbell) death last season?

