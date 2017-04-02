President Donald Trump Tells NBC News To Stop Covering Russian Story

President Donald Trump has clearly not been happy with the Russian allegations coming out about him and his administration, and now it appears he’s telling one media group to stop covering the Russian story entirely. Michael Flynn has claimed that he will testify for the Senate Intelligence Committee on the condition that he have immunity, and that seemed to push the Russian allegations big time as of late. Before Flynn proclaimed he would basically inform Congress Intelligence that he would tell his story, others were connected to Russia from the Trump administration.

Several key members of both his campaign and administration have reportedly met with Russian officials or an ambassador, This has led to several allegations to continue to fly, which has caused Trump to get a bit upset. He decided to attack former President Barack Obama and claim he wiretapped Trump Tower, without any proof. He has continued to push this, still without proof. Now he feels that NBC should forget the Russian story and focus on Obama.

On Saturday the President called for NBC News to shift their attention to his unproven claims on Obama, rather than focus on the story regarding Trump which seems to continue to elevate by the day. As per usual, Trump went to Twitter to make his claims. He would tell NBC there….

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!”

Interestingly, it was not immediately apparent what coverage Trump was having issue with at the time. However, on Friday Chuck Todd interviewed Washington lawyer Abbe Lowell and former Obama Press Secretary Josh Earnest, who has been a regular on NBC News since leaving the Obama administration. The two spoke about the latest Russian developments on MTP Daily.

This very well could have been the issue Trump had with NBC News. However, they like every other news outlet have covered the Trump/Russia story for months now. It is unlikely that NBC is alone in what they say regarding their reports either, which is useful to the outlet. The main issue for Trump is that he is trying to push everything negative off as “fake news,” especially when it concerns a connection to Russia.

Interestingly, Trump has yet to prove any of his claims on the Obama administration regarding wiretapping. Yet he wants NBC News to cover it instead. FBI Director James Comey has claimed already that there is “no information” that validates Trump’s claims. The White House has attempted to help Trump out a little by trying to broaden his claims regarding surveillance overall. Sadly, even that has not been proven as the Obama administration has no connection to that either.

Last month, the wiretapping scandal Trump started came one day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation that was on the possible hacking into the Presidential election by the Russians. Trump reportedly was livid over the situation. Many feel that he went to the allegations on Obama simply to take pressure off himself and the Russian allegations.

Without proof of any kind or even as much as a hint of a wire at Trump Tower, President Trump will have trouble proving himself, Meanwhile new information is coming out on the Russian connection each day. If Flynn does end up getting the immunity he wants and does talk, he may be able to connect all the allegations against the Trump administration.

President Trump will, as he has been, call the Russian allegations “fake news.” However, there seems to be more knowledge on them than anything connected to Obama. It’ll be interesting to see what comes from this. Due to the first amendment, NBC News does have the ability to cover what they deem necessary as long as it does not violate privacy laws or come out as a complete lie that damages the reputation of a certain person or anything of this sort.

NBC News will continue to cover whatever is in the news, which will include everything possible on President Trump. This will then include stories on Russia. Most feel that once Flynn talks, things could start to move big time regarding the Trump/Russia connection.There may be a lot of nothing, but it could be a lot of something. At the end of the day, knowing is better than not knowing at all.

