‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Co-EP Explains Eugene

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale airs Sunday night on AMC. Fans are looking forward to another episode, but are worried about some characters. There are also questions about some choices certain Alexandrians have made. One of those includes Eugene Porter, played by Josh McDermitt. Why did he join the Saviors? What made him decide to try to convince Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) to switch sides? What exactly is he planning? Recently, co-executive producer Denise Huth answered some of these questions.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen next on the long-running series.

Meanwhile, at the Sanctuary… #TWD #BTS A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, one reason Eugene Porter joined the Saviors was to save himself. Even though many other members of Alexandria would never side with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene was thinking about self-preservation. Co-executive producer Denise Huth recently spoke to Yahoo! TV and confirmed this.

“Again, living in this world and the reality of this world, Eugene’s a coward. He’s a self-proclaimed coward. He doesn’t want to be that afraid again. He tried to be brave, and in his mind, it backfired on him spectacularly. If he can get through, if he can get by and not be terrified, he feels like he’s doing OK.”

However, there is a war brewing between the Saviors and Alexandria. How will Eugene handle this situation on the next episode of The Walking Dead? He is going to have to make a choice between his friends and the Saviors. Even though he wants to save himself, he also doesn’t want any harm to come to any of his friends.

“Well, I think it’s, again, No. 1 on his list is to keep himself alive. No. 2, I don’t think there’s any animosity towards [Rick’s] group. I don’t think he would just turn his back on his people. I think he’s a smart guy, and he’s very good at manipulating people. If there is a way for him to maneuver the situation where people don’t have to get hurt, but first and foremost he doesn’t have to get hurt, that is what he will try to do. Because that’s how he approaches everything.”

On a recent episode of Talking Dead, it was revealed that Eugene Porter uses video game strategy to navigate life. Is this just an act? The Walking Dead Season 7 finale spoilers tease that Eugene’s true loyalties will not be clear by the end of the episode. Fans are hoping that he is just playing a game with Negan. However, he is all about saving himself, Huth explained.

“Kind of similar to Gregory [Xander Berkeley] in a way, in that he is a survivor. He’s just not a survivor in the way we’re used to seeing. He will lie. He will manipulate people. He will do what he has to do to keep himself safe. That’s what he’s done since the moment we met him.”

As for Negan saving Sasha from David, the co-executive producer didn’t say if it changed her mind about the TWD villain. However, it did surprise her. Unfortunately, that will not stop Sasha from doing what she plans to do. The villain didn’t save Sasha because he is a nice guy. He is all about following rules and one of them is not to rape women. David attempted to break this rule and he had to pay the consequences. In Negan’s world, that means he had to be killed.

Handsome mug. #TWD #regram @joshmcdermitt A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:05am PST

What do you think of what co-executive producer Denise Huth had to say about Eugene Porter in TWD? Which side is Josh McDermitt’s character really on? What will he do during The Walking Dead Season 7 finale? Find out on April 2, when AMC airs the final episode of the season.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]