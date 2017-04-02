Lil Boosie BadAzz Instagram Video: Concert Shooting Was ‘F***** Up’ In Virginia

There was a shooting at a Lil Boosie Badazz concert that was scheduled to begin after a bike rally in Virginia on Saturday night, as reported by the New York Post. The 34-year-old rapper hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his real name is Torrence Hatch. He recently changed his name from Lil Boosie to Boosie Badazz; Hatch got the Boosie nickname from his family. Boosie has beat cancer and has served time in prison throughout his life, and as seen in the below video from Instagram, the rapper wasn’t happy about the shooting that took place at the Virginia Motorsports Park on Saturday evening.

Initially reported as a “massive shooting,” the rap concert where the shooting took place was at a drag strip in Dinwiddie. The shooting left at least two people hospitalized with bullet wounds, which are not life-threatening, according to WTVR. According to the publication, the chaos began at approximately 8 p.m., with a variety of gunshots fired in multiple locations at the Virginia Motorsports Park after that initial gunshot.

With a reported crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 people in attendance at the 2nd Annual Spring Fest, the gunshots caused a panic, with a mass exit of people leaving the Virginia Motorsports Park. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was shot in the leg. Others fell and had minor injuries, such as scraped knees, as they exited the Virginia Motorsports Park. One person was injured from glass when a car was hit by gunshots. Two or more cars were reportedly hit.

The search continues for who opened fire at Virginia Motorsports Park during the Saturday evening concert, which… https://t.co/nAu3kTFXpk — Dinwiddie Monitor (@DinwiddieMonitr) April 2, 2017

One person was hit by a car in the wake of the melee, according to NBC 12. Authorities are not sure how many shooters there were, however, police are asking that those that have videos or other info about the shootings to call 804-861-1212.

As seen in the below Instagram video, Boosie was angry about the shooting and the fact that he was told he couldn’t go to his concert, which was set to last until 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Night night???? A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Warning: The Boosie video contains graphic language as he spoke about hearing girls in the hotel saying they weren’t going to his concert because of the shooting. On the “officialboosieig” Instagram account, Boosie posted a video that cursed the shooting at Dinwiddie, with the rapper writing that he was ready to hit the stage, but that he was headed to Raleigh in the wake of the shooting.

“Dam Dinwiddie that’s f***** up I was ready????headed to Raleigh.”

The shooting also caused a panic on the road as cars tried to leave the event and caused multiple crashes along Route 1 in Virginia.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Virginia Motorsports Park https://t.co/c0ZW6vwnhm via @WTHRcom — Penny Whitecotton (@PW_4KHRVCK) April 2, 2017

2 hospitalized after shooting during concert at Virginia Motorsports Park https://t.co/3uQFNkVHYF — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) April 2, 2017

According to witnesses, the shooting at Boosie’s concert took place for about 20 minutes and continued into the parking lot. There were no security pat-downs or metal detectors for concertgoers to undergo upon entering the concert.

Meanwhile, on social media, people are posting photos of their experiences at the concert, like the one below from a person who was in the midst of the melee on Saturday evening. People are also posting comments about their anger over the Boosie concert being cancelled because of the gunfire, and saying that they want their money back as a result. Others fear that Boosie will never return to the area for another concert because of the shootings.

when lil boosie comes to your town and people start shootin and causing mayhem (1/3) A post shared by plvceless (@plvceless) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

As seen in the below tweet from the New Kent County Sheriff’s department, the sheriff’s Twitter account posted the following statement about the shootings.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with those involved in the situation in Dinwiddie. 1st Responders from that region enroute. Report of injuries.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET]