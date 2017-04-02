Tarek & Christina El Moussa Split: ‘Flip or Flop’ Ex-Couple Dating Rules Defined

The Tarek and Christina El Moussa split stirred a lot of controversy for the past couple of months, most of which involved the Flip or Flop stars’ new relationships amid their divorce.

The El Moussas proved to be one of the most popular on-screen/off-screen couple whose relationship has recently gone down the drain. Their sweet love story that developed in front of a TV camera, like many others, left fans a bit disappointed at how easily people can get over each other.

But while this may be the case in some instances, Christina El Moussa’s blooming love life remains under her own control. In fact, she is already rumored to be on her second relationship since her divorce with estranged husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

According to a report from E! News, Christina has moved on from family contractor-slash-ex-boyfriend Gary Anderson with hockey star Nate Thompson. After her split with Gary in February, a source told the outlet that she has already been in a relationship with the NHL player “for about a month.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorce updates reveal that the Flip or Flop star was spotted at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game where Nate was playing on March 22. The outlet said that rumors about Christina El Moussa having a new boyfriend surfaced after the NHL player shared an Instagram photo of them during the Lady Ducks fashion show which has since been deleted.

A source told Us Weekly that the two share something special although they are just starting out.

“She’s very into him and it’s super new.”

But while speculations about Christina’s love life refuse to die down, Cassandra Zebisch, a representative for the Flip or Flop star clarified that she and the NHL player are “just friends.”

Still, there is a chance that the two might go in that direction considering that Christina’s divorce will soon be finalized and Nate is already divorced with his ex-wife. What better company to have than someone who shares the same fate as you, right?

Meanwhile on the other side of the Tarek and Christina El Moussa split, the soon-to-be-ex-husband has a ton of things to say to the Flip or Flop celebrity, particularly with regards to her love life.

Speaking to Radar, a source reportedly close to the ex-couple revealed Tarek’s “dating rules” for his estranged wife.

“Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best,” the insider began.

But while he may have already gotten over her, Tarek seems to be very vigilant when it comes to their children to the point that he doesn’t want Christina’s “dates” around their kids.

“He just hopes she doesn’t bring ‘dates’ around the kids. It’s not something he would do.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa tied the knot in 2009 and now share two children: six-year-old Taylor and one-year-ols Brayden. The two was considered a fairly happy celebrity couple until May 2016 when they secretly parted ways because of an incident where Tarek grabbed a gun and dashed off from their home.

According to reports, Tarek filed for a divorce in January 2017, a case Christina has yet to respond to. Even so, she has already gotten into a relationship with the family’s contractor while Tarek rebounded with Taylor and Brayden’s nanny, Alyssa Logan.

Weeks after the Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorce made it to court, the father-of-two shared his thoughts about his wife moving on in an interview with Us Weekly.

Obviously, it bothered me” the 35-year-old Flip or Flop star said when asked what he thought of Christina’s romance with their family contractor.

“But now I think, she can live her life. I’m in such a good place now that I don’t want anything to take me down.”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]