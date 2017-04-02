Watch ‘WrestleMania 33’ Live Online: Where To Find Free Streaming Video

Fans who want to watch WrestleMania 33 live online are in luck, with free streaming video available for the WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Sunday’s event will feature a number of high-profile matches including a WrestleMania rematch more than a decade in the making, with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg meeting in the ring 13 years after their first out at WrestleMania. Viewers will also see the Undertaker facing off against Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton competing for the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 33 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Coverage will be available through the WWE Network, but fans will also be able to watch WrestleMania 33 live online for free (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

Much of the attention leading into Sunday’s event is on Lesnar and Goldberg, who both left the WWE after their 2004 bout but found their way back. As the Post and Courier noted, the match could be part of a resurgence for Lesnar and possibly a send-off for Goldberg, whose contract expires at WrestleMania 33.

“Lesnar, after trying his hand at UFC, returned with a vengeance in 2012, becoming the company’s highest-paid part-time performer. But even more surprising was Goldberg’s return late last year after nearly 13 years away from the business. A renewed program with Lesnar has proved to be a box-office and ratings bonanza for WWE, which elevated the two to the main event of this year’s Wrestlemania.”

There is also the potential for some real-life drama in another match. Nikki Bella and John Cena — who are dating in real life — will be taking on The Miz and wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. While the match itself could be interesting, the real drama may come afterward, with rumors that Cena and Bella may get engaged during the event.

Bella commented on the rumor this week, telling Brian Fritz and Michael Wiseman of BetweenTheRopes.com that she isn’t putting too much stock in the reports.

“I just kind of learn to ignore it,” Nikki said (via ProWrestling.net). “One, I don’t want to get my hopes up. And then two, when we were on the Today Show they were like there’s a prop bet going on in Vegas. It was like what?”

There will be some other big moments in the ring as well, including an “unsanctioned” match between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

“The moment it was made official, the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins match instantly became one of the most intriguing matches on the card at WrestleMania 33,” ESPN noted. “With a direct conflict that dates back to last August and history that goes back three years, this match is a long time coming and yet, feels like one of the freshest and most fiery conflicts.”

Brock Lesnar is the WWE's highest-paid wrestler, earning $12 million in 2016https://t.co/sAmxMM5IM3 pic.twitter.com/ygzKKIbWhE — Forbes (@Forbes) April 1, 2017

Wrestling fans who want to watch WrestleMania 33 live online will have quite a few options to do it. The WWE Network app is available on phones and tablets as well as Xbox One and 360 and Playstation 3 and 4. Wrestling fans can also catch the action through Tivo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV 3 and 4.

And the coolest part? Fans who want to watch WrestleMania 33 live online will be able to catch the action for free. While the network costs $9.99 a month, first-time users get a one-month free trial for signing up. Those who want to watch Sunday’s event can click here to sign up for the WWE Network.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]