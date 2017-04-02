Watch Glasgow Warriors Vs. Saracens Rugby Live Stream: European Champions Cup

The Glasgow Warriors look to make Scotland rugby union history Sunday when they face defending European champions Saracens on Sunday, in a Champions Cup quarterfinal match that will live stream from Allianz Park in London. The Warriors will be appearing in the quarterfinal round of Europe’s top-flight club rugby competition for the first time — against a team that has won 12 straight home games in the tournament.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have played 18 road games against Aviva Premiership competition — and lost 16 of those. And while the Saracens sit in third place in the Premiership, six points off table-topping Wasps, the Glasgow Warriors are languishing in sixth place in the Pro12.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens rugby showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. British Summer Time at Allianz Park in London, England. In the United States, that start time will be 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 a.m. Pacific.

Though the odds would seem to be stacked against them, the Warriors will not be lacking in motivation to overhaul the European Cup holders. Not only is Coach Gregor Townsend leaving the team after six years at the helm following this season, but a reported 5,000 Glasgow fans will be making the 350-mile trek south to be present at Allianz Park, hoping to cheer their team to a stunning upset victory.

Watch a preview of the European Champions Cup quarterfinal rugby match in the following video.

The Warriors will also welcome no less than nine Scotland internationals, including co-captains Henry Pyrgos and Jonny Gray, back to the lineup after resting for the team’s victory over Connacht last week.

“It’s great to be able to bring back the guys who were not involved last week after the Six Nations, they will be fresh and ready for what promises to be a hugely physical fixture,” said Townsend on Saturday. “Saracens have an incredible record in this competition and are extremely hard to beat at home, but we have trained well and in front of over 5,000 traveling Warriors fans the players will give it everything.”

To watch the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens European Champions Cup quarterfinal rugby match live stream in the United States, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the Rugby Union matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the game live in the United States, and it is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link.

Fans who are still unable to log in to ESPN3 can watch the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens match via the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package, which includes a variety of channels, including ESPN3, costs $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, so subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after watching the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens stream live online.

The European Champions Cup quarterfinal rugby showdown will be broadcast by Sky Sports Four, which means that to access a live stream, fans in England and in Scotland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, rugby fans can stream the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens live from London. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

[Featured Image By Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images]