Trump Proclaims World Autism Awareness Day — White House Will Light Up Blue

According to a press release on the White House’s official website, President Donald Trump has proclaimed April 2nd as World Autism Awareness Day.

“I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Sunday, April 2, 2017, as World Autism Awareness Day.”

The POTUS proceeded to invite all Americans to “light it up blue” in honor of the day of awareness. He then revealed that he and Melania would show their support for World Autism Awareness Day by lighting the White House up blue as well. In the press release, Donald Trump also asked Americans to take the time to learn more about autism.

“I call upon all Americans to learn more about the signs of autism to improve early diagnosis, understand the challenges faced by those with autism spectrum disorders, and to do what they can to support individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families.”

The press release on the White House’s official website addressed the importance of identifying signs of autism early on. It also addressed the importance of taking the time to learn more about the many challenges someone who lives with autism is forced to overcome.

“Together, we celebrate the many ways individuals with ASDs enhance our daily lives and make priceless contributions to our schools, workplaces, and communities.”

As most know, autism is the name of a spectrum disorder that affects one out of every 68 children just in the United States. There are estimated to be roughly 3.5 million people currently living with autism. Exactly what causes autism and the best course of treatment for some of the symptoms are still unknown at this time. The press release even mentions how families who have children on the spectrum often face more challenging childhoods.

According to The Hill, Sean Spicer revealed Donald Trump promised the late wife of Bob Wright he would light the White House up blue if he won the election and became President of the United States. Bob and his wife Suzanne Wright were the founders of Autism Speaks which is an advocacy group for autism. With a blue puzzle piece logo, Autism Speaks is also the founder of the original light it up blue campaign.

According to Autism Speaks, Suzanne Wright died in July of last year after battling pancreatic cancer for nine months. The autism community – and her husband Bob – still mourn her death.

Donald Trump even took a moment to recognize the fact that men and women who live with autism have been able to make “extraordinary contributions” in various fields such as technology, science, art, business, literature, and politics over the years. Trump, however, proclaimed April 2nd as World Autism Awareness Day because he believed the world still has a “great deal to learn about ASD.”

Donald Trump mentioned that society needed to continue to research autism in order to improve how to identify signs of it, how to best intervene, and how to open up more opportunities for individuals who have autism. President Donald Trump also promised that his own administration was committed to providing support to autism and educating society about it.

“My Administration is committed to promoting greater knowledge of ASDs and encouraging innovation that will lead to new treatments and cures for autism.”

