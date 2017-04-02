‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Goes Too Far, Abigail Strikes Back

Days Of Our Lives fans are glad that Chad and Abigail are back together. However, there are a few viewers who think Gabi is better for the youngest DiMera. It turns out that there are some people in Salem who think so, too. Kate Roberts will go too far when it comes to Gabi, Chad, and Abigail and Marci Miller’s character will strike back.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, “Chabby” will decide to renew their wedding vows. However, there is one person who doesn’t want that to happen. No, it’s not Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) or Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). It is Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Kate will talk to Chad (Billy Flynn) about how he belongs with Gabi. However, Abigail overhears the conversation and has had enough. Marci Miller dished the details to the magazine.

“Right now, Abigail hasn’t been expressing her anger, frustration, and insecurity. It stems from the fact that she’s been scarred from the mental illness and PTSD and doesn’t trust her instincts fully. It causes Abigail to feel a little more insecure and retreat a bit more.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Kate Roberts leaves the DiMera mansion. Abigail takes the opportunity to question Chad DiMera about his commitment. She even references Gabi because she wants to see where Chad’s loyalties are. However, she is satisfied with how her husband responds. At this point in time, Abby is trying to stay calm and doesn’t want to rock the boat.

Unfortunately, she will have a horrible nightmare that she catches Chad and Gabi making out passionately on the couch. The next day, Abigail talks to her brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). He encourages Abby to stay strong in her marriage. However, it does make Abigail question whether they should renew their vows when Chad is still in love with Gabi.

What comes next on DOOL causes Abigail to stand up and speak up. While Chad and Kate are talking business, Abby overhears them. Not only does Kate want Chad to do some things that are “a bit illegal,” but she pushes DiMera to choose Gabi. Of course, he says the answer is no, and at that moment, Abigail bursts in the room and strikes back at Kate.

“What Kate is doing is so personal and so disrespectful. To come into Abigail’s home and try to get her husband to choose her best friend that he’s in love with? Enough is enough!”

Many fans remember the old Abigail, the one played by former cast member Kate Mansi. She was strong and wouldn’t have put up with such nonsense. It is understandable that Abby is a bit different now because of her mental illness. However, she is still Abby and needs to stand up for herself. Having her give Kate a piece of her mind will be refreshing. It is something fans have been waiting for. It’s not that viewers want a fight, but Abigail keeps sitting back while Chad and Gabi get close, back off, then draw themselves toward one another again. It’s gone on long enough.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you happy that Abigail will stand up for herself and strike back at Kate Roberts? Where do you stand on the issue of which woman Chad DiMera should choose? Is Kate going too far by butting into Chad and Abigail’s relationship?

