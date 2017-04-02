‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Becomes Latest Celebrity Victim Of Robbery

Emmy Rossum best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless has recently become the latest celebrity victim of robbery.

Emmy plays a character in what could very well be the most crooked families on television, but – according to Los Angeles Times – it was her home in Beverly Glen that was invaded by unsavory individuals. Los Angeles Times goes on to report the unsavory individuals broke into the Shameless star’s home and stole $150,000 worth of jewels from a safe.

This makes Emmy Rossum the latest celebrity victim in a wave of Hollywood burglaries and robberies that have been sweeping across the San Fernando Valley. Is someone targeting celebrity home specifically? Was Emmy a target because of her role in Shameless?

According to the Los Angeles Times, it was not Emmy but an employee that first noticed someone had broken into the Beverly Glen home. The employee believed the Shameless star’s home must have been broken into between Wednesday and Friday of the previous week. The burglars appeared to have broken the rear patio window on Rossum’s home and then proceeded to turn off her security alarm. The burglars were able to locate a safe within the Shameless star’s home and figure out how to open it.

A representative from the LAPD named Tony Im confirmed the burglars who broke into Emmy Rossum’s home were able to get away with $150,000 worth of valuables from within her safe. A second source confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the burglars had enough time to search the home, discover the safe, and find a way to open the safe to steal the valuables from inside.

On Tuesday March 28, the Shameless star took to Twitter to thank the Los Angeles Police Department for their hard work. Emmy, however, did not specify why she was thanking them. Nor did Rossum comment on being the victim of a crime. Her actual Tweet thanking the LAPD can be viewed below.

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017

Those who keep up with celebrity related news know that Emmy Rossum is not the first celebrity to recently be the victim of a robbery. Robbers were recently able to steal $2 million worth of valuables from the singer Alanis Morissette. The house of Lakers star Nick Young was also the victim of burglary. The burglars managed to take $500,000 worth of valuables from Young’s home. In both Alanis Morissette case and Nick Young’s case, the valuables were also reported stolen from within a safe inside of their home. Is there a connection?

Other celebrities who have recently been the victims of robbery include Dodger Yasiel Puig, ex-Laker Derek Fisher, hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, and actress Jaime Pressly.

These various celebrity break-ins are currently being investigated by the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division burglary section. Despite the similarities in some of the cases – such as the items being stolen from safes in a number of homes – the LAPD investigators currently looking into the break-ins do not believe the crimes are connected.

The LAPD believes celebrities in the area do not have to worry about this being another “Bling Ring,” which was a stream of crimes that occurred against a number of celebrities a decade ago. The “Bling Ring” involved a group of young individuals who were using a combination of online star maps, gossip magazines, and the celebrity’s social media accounts to target various celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton.

Thus far there hasn’t been any updates regarding whether or not the LAPD has any leads regarding who may have broken into the Shameless star’s home. Do you think the same people who broke into Emmy Rossum’s house could have broken into the other celebrity’s homes in the area as well or is it merely a coincidence? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]