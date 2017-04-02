‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Who Dies And Who Betrays The Group?

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale will air on Sunday night, and fans are wondering which, if any, of the main characters will die during the final episode of the season.

Warning: Major spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale below.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, The Walking Dead Season 7 started with the deaths of fan favorite characters Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford. However, the season could end with yet another death of a beloved character. Sadly, it seems that the most likely candidate to die in the finale will be Sasha, who is portrayed by actress Sonequa Martin-Green.

As Walking Dead fans know, Sasha has been captured by Negan and is being held at The Sanctuary by The Saviors. Sasha has too much pride to join Negan’s group, and since it seems that Eugene won’t offer her any help with a possible escape, it looks like Sasha’s days may be numbered. The fact that Sonequa Martin-Green has also landed the lead role on CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery also hints at Sasha’s death, and it will likely be a heartbreaking one.

According to TV Guide, it’s likely that Sasha will be taking on the storyline of a character named Holly from The Walking Dead comic book series. Holly was Abraham’s girlfriend and was also captured by Negan. Negan reportedly agrees to take Holly back to Alexandria in exchange for a face to face meeting with Rick. However, when he meets with Rick, Holly has a hood over her head. When Negan removes the hood it’s revealed that Holly is already dead and has become a walker. She bites a member of the Alexandria community before Rick is able to put her down. If Sasha is taking on Holly’s storyline in the Season 7 finale, it is possible that a scene similar to this could play out.

Fans are fully preparing themselves for the rumored loss of Sasha, and while it doesn’t seem fair, there is a bit of beauty in possible death. Sasha has lost everyone that she’s loved, including her brother Tyreese, and two boyfriends, Bob and Abraham. If she passes away, she’ll be reunited with those whom she misses so dearly.

Meanwhile, MovieFone reports that Rick and his group will be betrayed by people they believed were on their side during The Walking Dead Season 7 finale. Spoilers reveal that Jadis and her group have been working with Negan and The Saviors the entire time, and all of the guns that Rick gathered from the Oceanside community may now be lost. More details also reveal that Jadis will ask Michonne if it’s okay if she gets intimate with Rick, and that Jadis will shoot and wound Rick. Of course, Negan is expected to show up during this awkward exchange and that is when the drama is really set to break loose.

The fighting will reportedly bring back dark memories of Negan killing Glenn and Abraham in the Season 7 premiere, and just as it looks like Carl is about to die yet again, King Ezekiel’s pet tiger, Shiva, will jump in to save Rick’s son. However, there will be other hero moments as well. Carol and Morgan will return to fight alongside her group as well as the people from The Kingdom and the Hilltop led by Maggie, whom Negan thought to be dead.

The Spoiling Dead reveals how all the action will go down.

Chaos erupts as a full-blown battle begins. The Kingdomers (including Carol and Morgan) storm in guns blazing, taking down Saviors and Scavengers. Maggie and the Hilltoppers also show up at the last second, much to Negan’s disgust. He’s quite surprised by the tiger and the fact that Maggie is alive.”

It seems The Walking Dead Season 7 finale will go out with a major fight scene, and many lives could be lost in the epic battle that fans are sure to be talking about for many seasons to come.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead Season 7 finale spoilers? Who do you think will die?

