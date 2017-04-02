“Rick And Morty” Season 3 Premiere Out Now [Breaking]

The long awaited Season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty is out, live streaming now on the Adult Swim website. This is not an April Fools Day prank.

The episode is a surprise release drop with no previous warning. It is a brand new episode of Rick and Morty playing on a loop on the Adult Swim website. If you come in at the middle of this premiere episode, just wait until the episode is over and you can watch it from the beginning.

You can watch the new episode of Rick and Morty here.

OMFG EP 1 SEASON 3 RICK AND MORTY JUST DROPPED 2 HOURS AGO pic.twitter.com/QltxZSbChQ — Rick (@ragswack) April 2, 2017

Adult Swim is famous for its April Fools Day pranks, so people were skeptical at first when the episode dropped. Instead, it appears that this is really the first episode of Rick and Morty season 3.

The episode is 24 minutes long, so it is not a teaser or a promotional trailer. Supposedly, the episode will only be up until midnight, so the best thing for fans of the show is to watch it now while it is still up on the stream!

This is a huge surprise for fans of Rick and Morty, who have been waiting for the Season 3 premiere amidst a production fraught with conflict. The fact that the new episode is finally out is a boon for fans of the popular sci-fi comedy.

It is unknown if the rest of Rick and Morty Season 3 is forthcoming, or if this is just a special treat.

There are some spoilers about the episode from this point on, so hardcore fans may not want to read any further until they’ve seen episode 1.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

NEW RICK AND MORTY EPISODE RIGHT NOW. https://t.co/76aVETid3F pic.twitter.com/4NokPV4FFn — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) April 2, 2017

The episode is filled with action and sci-fi elements. It answers a question fans have been asking since the end of Season 2: will Season 3 pick up where Season 2 left off, or continue with the show’s typical format?

Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. Rick has just turned himself into the Galactic Federation and been sent to prison in order to save his family. At the beginning of Season 3, Episode 1 Rick is prison and Jerry works for the Galactic Federation.

While Jerry is happy, the other members of the Smith family are stressed from missing Grandpa Rick. Summer, especially, is not taking it well, and despite Beth’s anger she misses her father as well.

We see more of Rick’s origin story as he views scenes from his past, like how he invented inter-dimensional travel. We also see Beth’s mom!

But her appearance (as well as that of a child Beth) is short lived, as she quickly dies from an explosion.

Morty and Summer are taken to the Citdael of Ricks, where all the Ricks from various universes have congregated. There’s even an additional Morty kept around because he is fun.

Using his superior logic, Rick manages to reunite with Morty and Summer and defeat his rivals. There’s plenty of action as the Galactic Federation plunges into chaos.

In the end, they take down the international galactic government and everything returns to normal…except for one thing.

Jerry, frustrated at how Rick’s antics repeatedly mess up his family’s lives, tells Beth that she has to choose between her father and him. Although the couple had just had an emotional reunion, Beth lets Jerry go without remorse.

Rick also makes a startling confession to his grandson, as Morty tries frantically to crawl away from his insane grandfather.

Stay tuned after the credits for an additional scene!

In the past, Adult Swim pulled off some impressive April Fools Day pranks. But this year, they appear to have outdone themselves by surprising us with something real.

[Featured Image by TGPRN TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC./AP Images]