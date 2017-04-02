WWE Rumors: Hardy Boyz Lose ROH Titles To Young Bucks – WrestleMania 33 Return?

For weeks and months, there have been rumors that the Hardy Boyz would be returning to WWE and even possibly at WrestleMania 33, and now, the rumors are hotter than ever. A lot of different things have pointed to a possible return while Matt and Jeff have both said that it would be next to impossible for them to come back so quickly. Well, something happened tonight at Ring of Honor’s SuperCard of Honor XI which leads fans to believe WWE may soon be “broken.”

Speculation has been running wild about the Hardys possibly returning to WWE and while it seems more a matter of “when” rather than “if,” fans were hoping to see it happen at WrestleMania. Both Matt and Jeff have tried to steer everyone’s focus in another direction, but is that just a case of misdirection?

More and more hints keep pointing to their big-time WWE comeback happening on Sunday and the biggest sign of all happened on Saturday night. Ring of Honor held their SuperCard of Honor XI pay-per-view tonight in Lakeland, Florida which is just about 45 minutes from Orlando.

The importance of the location is that Orlando is where WrestleMania 33 will take place tomorrow. One more important detail about that event is that the Hardys dropped the ROH Tag Team Championships to the Young Bucks in an epic ladder match per Cageside Seats.

Let even more speculation begin.

BREAKING: The Young Bucks are once again ROH Tag Team Champions. The Hardys are definitely returning to WWE. #ROHSupercard pic.twitter.com/pfOJbIMzM5 — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) April 2, 2017

It is being reported that the Hardy Boyz put their bodies on the line throughout the entire match to entertain the fans and make everyone forget about a possible WWE return. Still, it’s hard to forget about it since they don’t have the title belts anymore for ROH.

Jeff Hardy has said that there is absolutely nothing in place and that a WWE return is possible in the future, but not soon. WSVN-TV reported, by way of Wrestling Inc., that Matt Hardy has said the brothers have indeed been in contact with a few important people at WWE.

“We have spoken to ‘Meek Mahan’ and of course the man with Three H’s and everyone who is there who is important and of value.”

As Matt Hardy continued to speak in his “broken” dialect, he also said that first on their list of deletion is Meek Mahan who is actually Vince McMahon. Matt also name-dropped Roman Reigns and said he is very much like John Cena.

When asked by WSVN-TV on Saturday if the Hardys could show up at WrestleMania 33 or Monday Night Raw on the night after, Jeff said, “…anything’s possible.” Matt went on to say that “all title holders are on notice” since they are still on their Expedition of Gold.

Taking things a step further, though, the Hardy Boyz were asked who they would like to face in WWE and Matt’s answer was very interesting.

“I would say the first two people we would mark for deletion is The Usos who have gold that we would like to procure and also The Club who have gold that we would like to procure.”

Of course, this isn’t overly shocking as they named the SmackDown Live and Raw tag Team champions. Still, The Club has a huge title defense at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, but The Usos do not and are only in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

On Friday afternoon, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Reby Hard, Senor Benjamin, and King Maxel were all seen in the WrestleMania Superstore. PW Mania reports that Reby has been denying that the Hardy Boyz have been offered contracts by WWE, but that denial is likely just being used to keep it all a secret.

One more thing of note is that after the Hardys lost to the Young Bucks, it appeared as if they truly were saying farewell to the Ring of Honor fans.

There are so many signs pointing to the WWE return of Matt and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, but no-one really knows the truth. Anything is possible and it would take a lot of work to make it happen, but the opportunity for a huge surprise is there. The Hardy Boyz losing the Ring of Honor tag titles to the Young Bucks tonight are one more sign in direction of their return, and in less than 24 hours, everyone will know.

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]