Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron On Hall Of Fame Dispute: “Things Are Out Of My Control”

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has spoken out about the band’s Hall of Fame induction controversy.

After it was announced that Pearl Jam was a Class of 2017 Inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, major disagreements ensued after the Hall of Fame announced that only two Pearl Jam drummers would be included in the induction — longtime and current Pearl Jam drummer, Matt Cameron, and founding drummer, Dave Krusen.

Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese took notable exception to his exclusion as an official Pearl Jam member for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Although Abbruzzese hasn’t played with the famous alt-rock band for years, he was Pearl Jam’s percussionist on their landmark albums such as 1993’s Vs. and 1994’s Vitalogy.

Two other former Pearl Jam percussionists, Jack Irons and Matt Chamberlain, apparently didn’t make quite a stink about their exclusion. Abbruzzese, however, posted numerous public please on Facebook asking the members of Pearl Jam to “do the right thing” when it comes to honoring the rock band’s former members at the Rock Hall.

Pearl Jam later posted a handwritten note on their official website, announcing that all former members of Pearl Jam were invited to perform alongside the current PJ band members at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, April 7.

Now, it appears that current Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is speaking his mind about the entire Hall of Fame situation. In an interview with foreign rock music site Rockol (as transcribed by Alternative Nation), Cameron stated that he holds no sway over the Hall of Fame induction proceedings, including which PJ members are inducted.

“Things are out of my control.”

Further, Matt Cameron said that he has “no idea” what will transpire with Pearl Jam’s various former drummers should they show up at the induction ceremony, per the band’s own instructions from the posted website notice. Cameron reiterates matter-of-factly that the only Pearl Jam drummers that will enjoy official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction status as members of the band will be himself and founding stick-man, Dave Krusen.

“I have no idea what will happen with the drummers. I just know that the ones who enter the Hall of Fame will be me and Dave Krusen. It is an honor. It will be fun.”

The Inquisitr previously reported on Pearl Jam’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer dispute, highlighting the fact that one-time rock drummer Abbruzzese felt he was being “snubbed” by both the band and the Rock Hall committee in excluding him from official induction as a celebrated rock hero.

Speaking to rock mag Rolling Stone on the issue, Dave Krusen appeared elusive when regarding other former Pearl Jam drummers’ induction, simply stating that rock and roll veteran and current Pearl Jam drum dude Matt Cameron has the biggest claim for being officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The whole drummer controversy with the band, obviously Matt Cameron should be there. Beyond that, I guess I’ll just stay out of it.”

