WWE News: Former TNA Champion Drew McIntyre At NXT Takeover – Triple H Comments

Over the course of the past two years, there has been a mass exodus of big names from TNA Impact Wrestling and many ended up signing with WWE and heading to NXT. Tonight, NXT Takeover took place in Orlando on the night before WrestleMania 33, and there was yet another big name sitting at ringside. Former TNA World Champion Drew Galloway was watching all the action and WWE made sure to make notice of him being in attendance.

The wrestling fans of the world are all looking forward to tomorrow night’s WrestleMania 33, but the future wrestled tonight at NXT Takeover. The card was stacked from top to bottom and fans were in for great action and big surprises, but some of them had nothing to do with what was going on in the ring.

It was reported at the end of February that former TNA World Champion Drew Galloway would not be returning to the company due to supposed lack of interest from the promotion. Once his contract expired, everyone thought he was heading back to the U.K. to wrestle there once again.

Well, it appears as if they may have been wrong. Wrestling Inc. pointed out that the man previously known as Drew McIntyre may be heading back to the company as he was sitting ringside tonight at NXT Takeover.

Yes, a lot of fans caught a glimpse of him, but NXT did point him out during the broadcast and tweeted about him shortly after. Of course, they used the name of “Drew McIntyre” which is the gimmick he used in WWE before changing to Drew Galloway for the independent scene and TNA.

For a while, McIntyre was seen as the “Chosen One” of Vince McMahon and even had a run with the Intercontinental Title and won the Tag Team Titles with Cody Rhodes. Near the end of his time with the company, he was put in a jobber squad trio with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal known as 3MB.

In 2014, he was released from his contract and eventually ended up in TNA where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the Impact Grand Championship as well. No-one really thought he would end up back in WWE, but tonight’s appearance at NXT changes things.

Well, that and the fact that Triple H acknowledged his ringside seat too.

.@WWENXT is the place everyone wants to be… https://t.co/DXhoa9KYyf — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017

It is possible that McIntyre could appear at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, but it looks like his return will begin in NXT. Over the last year, a number of former TNA talents, including Bobby Roode and James Storm, were shown ringside at NXT events.

Before long, both of those superstars ended up becoming members of the roster, but Storm didn’t stick around long. He never actually signed a contract with WWE and after two appearances, he returned to TNA Impact Wrestling with a new deal worth more money.

As reported by Inquisitr, Japanese star Kota Ibushi was also shown in attendance at an NXT event and he ended up taking part in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

While there has been really no word on Drew Galloway aka Drew McIntyre being in contact with WWE, it certainly does appear as if something has been going on. After being disrespected by TNA Impact Wrestling, the former world champion found it best to part ways and a lot of people thought he would head back to Europe. After seeing him sitting at ringside for NXT Takeover tonight, there may be much more going on than anyone realized.

