Justin Bieber Donates $2.2 Million To Build Schools In Developing Countries, Continues Make-A-Wish Support

Justin Bieber continues to give generously to needy youngsters. Following news that his successful Purpose World Tour has grossed around $200 million since its start last year, the pop star’s ongoing donations to Pencils of Promise rises to $2.2 million — and counting.

Bieber donates $1 to the Pencils of Promise organization (PoP) from every Purpose World Tour ticket sold.

PoP is a non-profit organization dedicated to building schools, providing resources, and increasing access to education for children in the developing world.

It was founded in 2008 by Adam Braun, who is the brother of Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun. As of 2016, the organization has built over 330 schools and benefited over 35,000 kids in developing countries. Scroll down for more on that work.

Billboard reports the first box office counts are in from the Canadian singer’s second year of his worldwide trek to date.

The music publication writes, “the first 10 concerts of 2017 totals $40 million, bringing the tour’s overall gross to just under $200 million since launching in March 2016.”

Bieber’s massive Purpose World Tour kicked off in Seattle, Washington on March 9, 2016. Billboard adds that since 2016 “more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold at 122 headlining performances worldwide.”

Databox Live got more specific. The site notes 2,229,881 tickets were purchased in 122 sold out shows so far.

In 2016, the pop icon’s tour played arenas in 82 cities spanning across North America and Europe. 2017 saw an upgrade to stadiums.

When Databox Live reported Purpose Tour box office last December, those figures came just before news that more shows would be added. At the time, it was calculated that Bieber’s ongoing contribution Pencils of Promise from his Purpose Tour was around $1.5 million.

Last May, PoP named Justin as their first global Ambassador. Natalie Ebel — director of marketing for the organization — explained the history of Bieber’s involvement with the organization to Teen Vogue.

“Justin has been a member of the PoP family since the early days,” Ebel told the magazine.

“Around the time that he was just a 13-year-old kid with a guitar on YouTube, he met our founder, Adam Braun…who told him about the organization he had recently started,” Natalie said, recalling Bieber’s career start in 2007.

She continued, “Since then, Justin’s been a dedicated supporter, truly believing in our mission to provide education for all. Over the years, he’s donated millions of dollars to this organization, which funded dozens of schools and provided access to quality education for thousands of students.”

The director noted that as a result of the singer’s continued support through his Purpose Tour funding, PoP has already started building seven new schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Further builds are planned.

Ebel also confirmed Bieber donated $1 from every ticket sold on his “My World” and “Believe” tours to Pencils of Promise.

In October 2013, Justin and Scooter visited an in-progress school build in a poverty-stricken Guatemalan community in Central America.

The singer subsequently posted a video about the trip titled “Guatemala Video Confession: Giving is the best.”

In what was evidently an emotive trip to the school-building site, Justin described it as “one of the most magical days of his life,” because he could “make a difference” with his “own hands” for the impoverished villagers he met in Guatemala.

Videos showed Bieber physically helping to build the school and making a connection with a little local girl. At one point the singer removed his own shoes and gave them to a young boy.

Toward the end of the video, Justin urged his fans to “make a difference” in their lives.

Fast forward to the updated box office figures for the Purpose World Tour. Based on ticket sales, Bieber’s running donation to PoP is now at $2.2 million — and counting. It is estimated that he will donate around $4 million in total to the organization when his global trek finally wraps in September 2017.

In addition to his sizable, and continuing, PoP donations, Justin also supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has done since 2009.

The “Sorry” singer meets children and teenagers with life-threatening illnesses through Make-A-Wish at almost every show on his current Purpose Tour. Similar meets took place on his Believe (2012-13) and My World (2010-11) tours.

In 2013, the Biebs set a record — at that time, 200 — for granting more “wishes” than any recording artist. That figure is now reportedly over 300 “wishes.”

There are thousands of reported testimonies about how “wish” meets positively affect the youngsters and families involved.

The latest examples of this were seen in the superstar’s recent Make-A-Wish meets in Mexico, Australia, Chile, Brazil, and Peru.

Pedro Henrique, 16, who has cancer, met the star after his first São Paulo show. Speaking to a Brazilian media outlet, Pedro raved about Justin’s kindness.

After comparing the experience to being in a “safe and happy place,” the 16-year-old revealed that he and Bieber hugged and talked about music and life.

The two also spoke about Pedro’s cancer. The fan kept the details of what Justin said private, but recalled the Grammy winner was “moved” by his and spoke comfortingly to him.

“I’m not going to say exactly what he said, but be sure it was the words of someone very humble and with a big heart,” Pedro shared.

The teen’s cousin also praised the pop star in an emotional account which can be read here. For Pedro’s part, he summed up his meet with Justin saying, “Without a doubt, I would like to live forever that feeling and that moment.”

At his second São Paulo concert the following night (April 2), Bieber met a young girl with a life-threatening illness.

Thamires Santos, 17, subsequently posted a series of tweets describing her “Wish” experience.

She shared that she was “very happy” to have met Justin and because he has “taught” her never to “give up on her dreams.”

Thamires said her time with the superstar was “amazing” and revealed he said he would “pray for her.” She added that her encounter with the Biebs was the “best day of her life.”

At Justin’s most recent show in Lima, Peru, one young Make-A-Wish fan got the chance to sing with him backstage. The fan also gifted the heartthrob with a “Beliebers” necklace.

“I was nervous, I couldn’t look him in the eye. He’s beautiful in all the senses!” the young girl said of her meet.

Previously, the Inquisitr has noted that Bieber’s long-standing support of the Make-A-Wish foundation and Pencils Of Promise is repeatedly under-reported by the media.

What can be seen in most headlines and tone of the media’s Bieber-narrative, is a preference for endless speculation about his personal life, mean-spirited clickbait, often fabricated stories, and judgment when the singer gets understandably frustrated with fans who ignore his “no photos” policy.

Why understandable? Justin announced his “no photos” decision last May, explaining in an Instagram post that the constant — and frequently aggressive — demands of the selfie-obsessed made him feel like a “zoo animal.”

In fact, the Biebs has never stopped doing impromptu meets with fans, as countless random users’ social media posts reveal. It is also bizarre that other celebrities who never, or who rarely, take photos with fans receive little to no flak.

The irony that Bieber tells his fans he appreciates them at every concert, meets Make-A-Wish youngsters after nearly every Purpose Tour show, and is on track to donate around $4 million to fund school builds in developing countries is nothing short of breathtaking.

