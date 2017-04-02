WWE News: Paul Heyman Loves Roman Reigns Vs. Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania’

If anyone in the WWE understands booking angles and getting over with the fans, it is Paul Heyman. While Paul Heyman is involved in an interesting match himself with Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, he has mentioned another match that has him excited at WrestleMania 33. Paul Heyman was on Between the Ropes this week and said he was excited about Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker.

While Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg was supposed to headline WrestleMania, it looks like they have chosen to move Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker to that final match spot and Paul Heyman understands why.

“I like the whole concept of Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. I’m fascinated to see the audience’s reaction to that this Sunday.”

Paul Heyman also talked about liking the dynamics between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt and how great the story was between the student, Seth Rollins, and the teacher in Triple H and that match. Of course, his most important match involves his client Brock Lesnar, but it seems like Paul Heyman is excited about a number of matches at WrestleMania 33.

When it comes to Roman Reigns, the thing that seems to have Paul Heyman so excited is something that Kevin Owens talked about last month. A lot of fans boo Roman Reigns while women and children cheer him. That, according to Kevin Owens, is the reaction that he would love to have because it means everyone is invested in your character.

There is also the fact that Roman Reigns has moved into the top spot as the number one merchandise seller in the WWE for full-time stars. No matter how much Internet fans hate Roman Reigns, he is one of the most popular, and polarizing stars in the WWE.

Paul Heyman knows what that is all about. Paul Heyman managed CM Punk, someone who had just as many people who loved him as hated him. Of course, that was different, and the opposite of the Roman Reigns reaction.

When Paul Heyman was with CM Punk, it was the online wrestling fans who loved CM Punk and what he could do in the ring and on the mic. It was the mainstream fans in attendance at events that booed him for being a villain.

With Roman Reigns, it is the online wrestling fans who hate Roman because they hate Reigns being pushed so hard to the top of the WWE. It is the mainstream fans in attendance at events that cheer Roman Reigns for being their hero.

One thing that Paul Heyman has to take into account when it comes to WrestleMania tomorrow is that there is a big chance that even the mainstream fans, as well as the women and children, will cheer for The Undertaker and not Roman Reigns. This doesn’t mean that Roman Reigns will be a heel, it just means that fans will cheer for the icon in The Undertaker instead.

It was at WrestleMania 20 that Hulk Hogan fought The Rock and the fans forced the match to change styles when they booed the face Rock and cheered the evil Hollywood Hogan. On the fly, Hogan and The Rock changed their focus and worked the match the fans wanted to see.

Paul Heyman knows that the WWE audience can change a match like that. They did the same thing when Stone Cold Steve Austin fought Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Austin was the heel and the fans cheered for him as he passed out in pain from the Sharpshooter. After that match, Hart turned into the biggest heel in the WWE and Austin skyrocketed into the biggest face the WWE had ever seen.

There is no telling what will happen with Roman Reigns following WrestleMania 33, but as Paul Heyman said, just watching the reaction when the match with Undertaker starts will be one of the most exciting moments of the night.

