iPhone 8: Will Apple Turn The Spotlight Away From Samsung Galaxy S8?

This week has been all about Samsung. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones have been unveiled, and the initial impressions are all positive. An opinion piece on Inquisitr(specifically for S8+) and other first-impressions reviews from Tech Radar, Fox News, and Forbes are all positive. According to BGR, however, the iPhone 8 will beat the Galaxy S8 in one key area.

“Earlier this week, an iPhone 8 report claimed that Apple will use 3D-sensing cameras that will add two novel features to the iPhone. Supply-chain sources from Asia seem to corroborate the rumor, revealing more details about the iPhone 8’s advanced camera system.”

The article adds that the 3D camera technology may be used for virtual reality and augmented reality. Samsung has virtual reality covered as they will be releasing the new Galaxy S8 with the latest model of the Gear VR, which includes a hand controller this time around. As it usually is with BGR, the comments after the article are entertaining.

“Again. iBRG continuing their campaign to try and sway people from buying​ the S8. These writers need to get a life and actually write something tech worthy,” says AquaVelva

“Once again, Apple adding dumb features to the phone,” says Bryant Lizardo.

There is another major feature that has been revealed about the upcoming iPhone 8 series this week. According to Mac Rumors, Apple’s trio of new iPhone models will feature True Tone displays. This means that the displays, including the OLED one on one of the units, will include full spectral sensing and ambient light sensors for the purposes of displaying true colors. One only has to look at the latest iPad Pro, iPhone, and MacBook Pro to see how beautiful True Tone displays are — it isn’t just hype as some have claimed.

Recently, MacRumors reported that the iPhone 8 may not have the curved OLED screen that it was rumored to have. However, Apple Insider reported that Apple’s next smartphone may indeed have a curved OLED screen, but it won’t be curved as much as some had hoped. For others, this is okay since they don’t like looking at curved videos or photos. There are also some who think that a curved screen takes away important real estate space on a smartphone.

Those who are planning on getting an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in September may have a difficult time. As the Irish Examiner points out, the iPhone 8 will only be available in limited quantities when it hits stores in September. A recently conducted research report from a Barclays analyst predicts that a majority of the stock will be released later in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Even though Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are earning all the hype right now, that hasn’t stopped people from showing their excitement for Apple’s future smartphone on Twitter.

Apple certainly has a lot less to risk than Samsung, whose Galaxy S8 and S8+ are make-it-or-break-it phones for the Korean company. Though the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar devices haven’t been fully embraced, Apple is riding high on the success of the AirPods, the iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. It will be interesting to see if Samsung can, once again, claim the tech crown it had before the Galaxy Note 7 recall. For now, Apple is still on top.

