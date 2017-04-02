Supermodel Stephanie Seymour May Wiggle Out Of DUI Charges

Stephanie Seymour is best known for her strolls on the catwalks, but her recent walk for Stamford police officers led to Connecticut D.U.I. charges that might have landed the supermodel in more serious trouble, if a Stamford Superior Court judge hadn’t taken pity on the Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model. As it stands, a deal arranged by lawyers working for Ms. Seymour have made a deal to keep Stephanie from paying a harsher penalty for her driving offense.

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour Bargains Her Way Out Of Court

The good news for Ms. Seymour and her followers is that the model and fashion designer won’t have to go back to court and possibly face harsher penalties over her January 2016 traffic offense, but, as Newsday reports, Seymour isn’t getting out of it without paying a price. Stephanie could have all charges levied against her dismissed, but, before that can happen, the Victoria’s Secret model will have to complete a three tier obligation.

To begin, Seymour is required to complete an alcohol abuse treatment program. Additionally, she has to also attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is required to meet with the victims of drunk driving accidents.

This deal has nothing to do with Seymour’s celebrity status. The deal is part of a new court approved program designed to limit recidivism among D.U.I. drivers through education and reformation.

In January, Stephanie backed her S.U.V. into another vehicle and, when police arrived on the scene, Ms. Seymour refused to submit to a sobriety test. Officers reported that Seymour seemed unsteady and her eyes appeared bloodshot.

On that same day, Stephanie was also charged with hitting a utility pole and leaving the scene of an accident in separate incidents.

Stephanie Seymour Gets Ready For Bed With Raven & Sparrow

Just shortly after having that bad day on the road, Vogue reports that Seymour launched her own fashion line under the Raven & Sparrow moniker, specializing in lingerie for the modern woman. The launch of the Raven & Sparrow line was celebrated in early February, just before Valentine’s Day and, during the event, which offered free champagne to guests, Stephanie expressed her love of nightwear and her lifelong desire to offer her own designs.

“I collect vintage couture, so I have a lot of inspirations to pull from,” Stephanie said. “My experience is I’ve worn a lot of lingerie, I wear vintage lingerie, and I know a lot about fashion from wearing it and being interested in it. You have to turn it inside out and understand it.”

Seymour joined forces with fashion designer Casey Paul to create Raven & Sparrow. She reveals that the name for the new lingerie line was drawn from Dolly Parton’s “Little Sparrow,” which tells of a little girl receiving sage advice about living life and being wary of those seeking to exploit her. Stephanie says she was determined to incorporate the word sparrow into the name of her line and says that both the raven and sparrow are synonymous with woman.

“I loved the whole idea of a bird, but it’s really a woman,” says Ms. Seymour. “The raven is the sleek, mysterious, and sexy side of the woman. Then the sparrow is in long johns.”

The 48-year-old supermodel also dished on what she wanted for Valentine’s Day. She said she only wanted a kiss from her husband, Paul Brant, and to see her children, Peter Jr., Harry, and Lily Margaret. Stephanie Seymour confessed that she had just returned from a Paris vacation and had recently received a beautiful ring from Brandt, so she felt too spoiled to expect much more for Valentine’s Day.

