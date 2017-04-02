Trump Says No To Throwing Out Opening Pitch: These 3 Photos May Explain Why

President Donald Trump can be seen in the above photo from Friday, August 18, 2006. Back then, Mr. Trump said yes to throwing out the first ceremonial pitch prior to the beginning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Mr. Trump was at Fenway Park in Boston during the second game of a day/night doubleheader when he threw out that first pitch.

It is only one of the photos of Mr. Trump being referenced in the comments section of The Hill, as readers point to the photo of President Trump as one of the reasons that Mr. Trump may have turned down throwing out the first pitch on the opening day of the Washington Nationals game next week. As reported by the publication, President Trump said no when he was invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the game.

In response to President Trump saying no to the first pitch feel-good photo op, the former White House photographer to former President Obama, Pete Souza, posted the following photo of Mr. Obama to his Instagram account. The publication took Souza’s Instagram post as a jab against President Trump on Friday, in response to not throwing out the first pitch at the opening day baseball ballgame. Pete posted a photo of Mr. Obama practicing to throw out the first pitch at a game seven years ago.

The fact that people are passing around the top photo above of Mr. Trump throwing out the first pitch could be one reason why President Trump chose to skip the Nationals’ season opener at home on Monday afternoon as they go up against the Miami Marlins. President Trump has famously quipped about photos of himself used on television news programs that he doesn’t like. Therefore, it could be that Mr. Trump wouldn’t want any more unseemly photos floating around.

Or, with an approval rating of 36 percent, as reported by Vanity Fair, President Trump might not want to stand in front of a large crowd of people and risk the possibility of Mr. Trump getting booed by the crowd. At least that’s the theory of people passing the article from The Hill around on social media thousands of times, and making their comments about the decision by Mr. Trump not to throw out the first pitch.

Readers are pointing to the fact that former President Obama and former President George W. Bush have thrown out opening pitches.

Some are theorizing that President Trump doesn’t want to put himself in the position of Brazil President Michel Temer, who was booed at the 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony, as reported by the Bleacher Report. With Brazilians critical of Temer, he reportedly made the decision not to put himself in the position to be booed in public again, skipping the closing ceremony and missing funerals.

Other people are positing the notion that President Trump wouldn’t be able to get the ball across the plate, as some celebrities have discovered when attempting to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game without realizing just how much power it takes to get the ball that far away across the plate.

President Trump’s age and schedule shouldn’t be a problem, claim people who are commenting that Mr. Trump should be able to squeeze in time to throw out the first pitch, something the 70-year-old should be fit enough to accomplish. Whether President Trump’s choice not to throw out the first pitch is related to any of the three photos of Mr. Trump above, or based on any of the comments being posted online, below is a sample of what people are saying.

