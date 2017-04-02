Kim Kardashian Having Surgery In Order To Get Pregnant Again

Kim Kardashian is ready to have baby number three. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently revealed that she plans to try and get pregnant for a third time, despite all of the pregnancy complications she had in the past with daughter, North, and son, Saint.

According to Radar Online, a new sneak peek for this week’s all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Kim Kardashian telling her famous family members that she’s planning to have surgery to repair her uterus so that she can attempt to get pregnant another time. However, her family members don’t seem thrilled about the prospect of Kim going under the knife in hopes of having another child.

“I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kardashian says. “Isn’t that exciting?”

Kim’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner seems shocked, and reveals that she believed Kardashian was “for sure done” having children. “Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done.”

Kim Kardashian then went on to explain that she wanted to have the surgery to repair her uterus, but that if she were to get pregnant again it was be a “really high risk” situation.

“I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there’s scar tissue,” Kardashian told her questioning family members. “It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you’d be able to get pregnant.”

“So, why do you want to do it again?” Khloe Kardashian asks her sister. Later, Kim sits in the confessional and reveals that the surgery to repair her uterus is basically her last chance at ever carrying another child.

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian explained on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that it’s very important to her that her children grow up with multiple siblings, much like the way she was raised.

“”I’m going to try to have one more baby. I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kardashian said.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been told that using a surrogate could be a very good option for her and her husband, Kanye West, if they want to have another biological child together. However, Kim has previously stated that she’s worried she wouldn’t have the same bond with a child born via surrogacy as she does with North and Saint.

“I’m more worried, because I gave birth to two. There’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together…” Kim started to tell Natalie. “There’s no one that would feel your love [like this baby], they are literally near your heart and inside of you.” “My bond with my kids is so strong,”she continued. “I think my biggest fear is that if I had a surrogate is, would I love them the same? That’s the main thing I keep thinking about,” Kim said then of the possibility of using a surrogate for baby number three.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]