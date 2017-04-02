Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Debbie Reynolds With Carrie Fisher Throwback Pic

Billie Lourd is saluting her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, on what would be the late actress’ 85th birthday.

On Saturday, Billie took to Instagram to post a throwback pic of Debbie. Also pictured in the celebrity granddaughter’s salute is her late mother, fellow actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Reynolds, Carrie’s mother and Lourd’s grandmother, died soon thereafter, on December 28, 2016.

Following the sudden December deaths of both Debbie and Carrie, an outpouring of praise and commendation for the two veteran actresses erupted from Hollywood fans worldwide. Billie, liker her famous descendants, is also an actress — she most recently received praise after a starring turn in the Fox horror-comedy series Scream Queens.

As reported by Us Weekly, Billie Lourd’s Debbie Reynolds tribute took the shape of a sweetly candid Instagram photo, posted to Billie’s personal account on the photo sharing app. In the photograph’s caption, Lourd endearingly refers to her grandmother Debbie as her “Abadaba” and commends the late leading lady’s class.

“‘Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba,’ the Scream Queens star, 24, captioned a throwback photo of Reynolds dressed in a green lace cardigan and green pants. Carrie Fisher, Lourd’s late mother and Reynolds’ daughter, is seen in the background of the candid shot.”

Billie appended green clover and green heart emojis to the Instagram caption, underscoring the electric green outfit worn by Reynolds in the pic. In the sincere snap, Lourd’s mother, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, is seen hovering just behind Debbie with a surprised expression on her face.

Debbie Reynolds would have been 85 on Saturday — she was born on April 1, 1932.

???????????? Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba ???? A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

The sweet story of Billie’s homage to her famous actress grandmother was also reported by E! News. The entertainment outpost of the E! network helped to shed some light on the curious personal nickname Billie uses in reference to Debbie in the Instagram caption, “Abadaba.”

Apparently, the affectionate moniker is a portmanteau of the song, “Aba Daba Honeymoon,” a tune covered by Reynolds with Carleton Carpenter in the ’50s that made it to No. 5 on the Billboard pop charts.

“Debbie’s nickname comes from her Carleton Carpenter’s hit cover of the song ‘Aba Daba Honeymoon’ for their 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.”

Billie Lourd, currently 24-years-old, was born on July 17, 1992, to parents Carrie Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. Reportedly, Billie’s godmother is yet another famous actress — Meryl Streep. Lourd followed in the acting footsteps of both her mother, Carrie, and grandmother, Debbie, by first starring in as main character Sadie Swensen (Chanel #3) in Scream Queens.

Billie further chanelled her mom Carrie’s spacefaring adventures by taking the part in the the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which she portrayed Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix. Lourd is expected to reprise that role with 2017’s upcoming Star Wars franchise entry, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Debbie Reynolds is perhaps best remembered as Kathy Selden from Singin’ in the Rain (1952) in addition to the rest of her long and fruitful screen career, including appearances in Meet Me in Las Vegas (1956), The Rat Race (1960), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), and many more films.

Below, watch an interview with Billie Lourd on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

