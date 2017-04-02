LDS General Conference: Excerpts, Information And What You Need To Know

The LDS General Conference began last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah with the women’s session, and the five remaining sessions of this conference will be be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday April 2. The 187th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be attended by millions of Mormons from around the world and if you’re not able to make it to Salt Lake City you can still watch the events as they unfold on television.

The 89-year-old Mormon President Thomas S. Monson started the proceedings this weekend, although he was reported to have been unable to attend the afternoon session on Saturday, with President Henry B. Eyring standing in for him. Monson has been the leader of the Mormon church for over nine years which is no small feat as the church currently has 15.8 million members.

When President Eyring spoke at the LDS General Conference, one of the things that he discussed was the important work of genealogy on the part of Latter-day Saints and how it tunes in to a prophecy by Malachi out of the Old Testament.

“The affection you feel for your ancestors is part of the fulfillment of that prophecy.”

During the LDS General Conference, the Spectrum reported that President Russell M. Nelson chose to address Mormons present and listening about Christ and the role that he plays in the lives of all Latter-day Saints.

“It is the Savior who broke the bands of death. It is the Savior who paid the prices for our sins and transgressions and blots them out on condition of repentance. It is the Savior who delivers us from physical and spiritual death.”

During the Saturday afternoon session of the LDS General Conference, Elder Neil L. Andersen gave a speech about how Latter-day Saints can “overcome the world” and bring more peace into their lives and those around them.

“The world is easily irritated, disinterested, demanding, loving the cheers of the crowd, while overcoming the world brings humility, empathy, patience and compassion for those different than yourself.”

“We do not honor the priesthood of God if we are not kind to others.” #PresMonson | #LDSConf pic.twitter.com/Nkj7flMh0m — LDSGeneralConference (@ldsconf) April 2, 2017

As Saturday’s session concludes, beginning on Sunday, April 1, the LDS General Conference will begin its sessions at 9:30 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. You must pick up tickets if you would like admission to the Conference Center, and this can be done by speaking with the priesthood leader who is local to you.

There is standby seating, but it is worthwhile obtaining tickets beforehand as the standby seating is only available through the usual first-come, first-served basis. If you would like standby tickets, however, you will find the line for this on Temple Square at the north gate. It is important to remember that you will need to queue up for this two hours before the LDS General Conference sessions.

As far as ages go for the LDS General Conference this weekend, you must be eight-years-old or older to enter the general sessions and at least 12-years-old to attend the priesthood sessions. Desert News report that babies are discouraged from attending and that attire should be what you would normally wear to church on Sundays.

As far as when you should enter the Conference Center for the general conference sessions, you will be allowed entry 90 minutes before the sessions are scheduled to start. For those attending the LDS General Conference who already have their tickets, these people should make sure that they are already seated 30 minutes before the general conference officially begins. If you are interested in taking photographs during the conference, please be aware that no photographs will be allowed.

Did you attend the LDS General Conference either this weekend or last and how did you find it?

[Featured Image by George Frey/Getty Images]