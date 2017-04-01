WINNER To Make K-Pop Comeback With First Single Album ‘Fate Number Four’

For YG Entertainment, 2017 will be a year that will test the entertainment label and company after the situation they are currently in. With Big Bang on hiatus due to its members now fulfilling mandatory military service duties and 2NE1 officially disbanded, “Papa YG” Yang Hyun Suk and company will have to work hard to push their remaining K-pop acts especially Black Pink, iKon, Akdong Musician, and the solo endeavors of G-Dragon and Taeyang prior to conscription.

However, the one K-pop act YG Entertainment is concentrating on right now is Winner. The boy band will make their K-pop comeback this coming April with their first single album Fate Number For.

Winner and YG Entertainment started to release teasers for the K-pop boy band’s K-pop comeback for 2017 back in mid-March. Their first teaser revealed that the theme would be based around the number four. The members are clad in black suits and scattered about in a black-and-white image. As for why the theme is the number four, it is in reference to the fact they are now a four-member boy band after Nam Tae Hyun not only left Winner but YG Entertainment back in November of 2016.

Eventually, K-pop fans learned that the upcoming K-pop comeback would be Winner’s first single album titled Fate Number For and the featured title track song will be “Really Really.” It is written, composed, and arragned by Song Min Ho, Yoon, Hoony, and UK Jin Kang.

Probably the best part of Winner’s comeback this year is the fact Yang Hyun Suk is being more active in their promotions. For the longest time, K-pop fans were upset with YG Entertainment pertaining to their comebacks as in Hyun Suk would be the only one to know when they’d return. Keeping K-pop fans in the dark was never his attention but because of his duties working on music competition variety shows, that is what it felt like.

Similar to how Yang Hyun Suk promoted Big Bang last year for their full-length studio album or long play (LP) MADE, he is also building hype for Winner by posting teasers (and possibly behind-the-scenes images and videos later) of the music video of their featured title track “Really Really.”

Along with Yang Hyun Suk’s reveal, it was also revealed Fate Number For will feature not one but two songs. “Really Really” is the first song but the other is “Fool.” Winner fans, or the Inner Circle, will get a taste of the upcoming comeback first hand with an exclusive event with channel. The pre-open party took place on April 1 KST. The concept showroom will release on April 2 KST and last until the single album releases. Finally, there will be a countdown live on April 4 starting at 3 p.m. KST. It wasn’t revealed when the countdown live will take place but most likely it will happen on either the VLive app or the Naver app.

K-pop fans, especially the Inner Circle, will don’t have to wait too long until Winner’s comeback releases. With only one day technically left for those living in the Americas, we won’t have to wait long. Until then, it is suggested to check out their featured songs off their last album EXIT:E, “Baby Baby,” “Sentimental,” and “Pricked.”

[Featured Image by YG Entertainment/Winner’s Official Daum Cafe]