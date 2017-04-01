Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Talks Fashion, Faith, And Music

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is coming to HSN. Back in January, it was announced that she teamed up with HSN for a new clothing line called LaBellum. The clothing line launched on April 1 as part of HSN’s Music City Nashville event, as part of the retailer’s month-long Music City Nashville event celebrating country music artists.

According to Taste Of Country, LaBellum is described as “bohemian, chic styles with decorative details to flatter every woman, giving them the confidence to live their best stylish life.”

Excited to finally share something I've been working on! #LaBellumHillaryScott http://bit.ly/2k0YsHy A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

The 22-piece collection includes skinny jeans, peasant tops, fringe wraps, vests, bell-bottom jeans, embellished denim, and studded motorcycle jackets, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Prices range from $49.90 to $169.90.

Hillary Scott won’t appear on HSN until April 20 and 21 to promote her new clothing line.

“Fashion is such a fun expression of yourself, so I’m really excited,” she said in a press release. “HSN has completely embraced my ideas and has helped bring to life a line that hopefully every woman will love. I’ve already started wearing some of my favorite pieces and can’t wait to share the entire collection!”

Lady Antebellum announced their new tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. They also dropped their new single “You Look Good.” They are set to release their sixth studio album, Heart Break, on June 9. Last summer, Scott recorded her Grammy-nominated gospel album, Love Remains, with her mother as well as her family. The country singer is opening up about her faith and her musically talented family.

#HeartBreak is available for pre-order over on our website! Can it just be June 9th already?! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family dropped their new song “Still.” This follows Scott’s two Grammys for her hit single “Thy Will” from her faith-based album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Album Chart. Scott spoke out about her new song, which reminds fans that God pays special attention in difficult times.

“When our family first heard this song, the citing of Psalm 46 immediately struck a chord with us. It shares that universal feeling everyone feels at times when we’re grasping for direction to immediately try and make things better. Sometimes you have to take a step back and this song is a simple reminder that a high power is always in control.”

"The Lord will fight for you, you need only be #STILL." -Exodus 14:14 Coming to radio 3/31!!!! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Hillary worked on the 13-track album alongside her mom Linda Davis, her father Lang Scott, and her younger sister Rylee Scott. The album has received rave reviews, according to The Christian Beat. The album was produced by Ricky Skaggs and includes a collection of songs about seeking redemption amid struggles, finding peace after death, and experiencing joy with family.

#BTS pic from backstage last night at the @spotify #SpotifySessions in Austin, TX for @SXSW ????: @hodgesusry Glam: @lindsay.doyle A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Love Remains sold over 18 million copies worldwide. Scott is one-third of Lady Antebellum, a popular group who is known for hit songs like “I Need You Now” and “You Look Good.” Scott and her band have inspired a lot of young aspiring country musicians.

Bailey Bryan revealed that she seeks inspiration from Scott and Sam Hunt. The 18-year-old moved to Nashville while she was in her junior year of high school. Since then, she has been working hard on her music while listening to her musical influences. She told Sounds Like Nashville that she was especially inspired by Scott’s faith-based album.

“I’m really inspired by Hillary [Scott] from Lady A, especially since I’ve gotten to meet her and talk to her. Any artist that truly believes and executes the act of really being yourself in your music and in the way that you live and remaining genuine throughout incredible success is really inspiring to me and that’s definitely something that I’ve seen Hillary do, especially with the release of her Christian album that she just did.”

“I think it’s really important to do what you feel called to do regardless of if everyone is going to approve of it,” Bryan continued. “Seeing that happen in the last year has really inspired me. I just really like how she did that, just her whole career.”

Just a casual run in with two of my favorite human beings at the @cbsradio booth… ACM weekend day one was pretty sweet. #ACMs #FightingTheUrgeToAskIfEitherOfThemWouldLikeToAdoptMeAsTheirLittleSister A post shared by Bailey MyOwn Bryan (@baileymyown) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

She also drew inspiration from Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift from her early days. While she appreciates the comparisons, Bryan would really like to see herself rise and develop like Hillary Scott has. The singer successfully went from a country artist to a Christian singer.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]