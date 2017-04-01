Thomas Rhett Is About To Become A Dad Of Two, Reveals What He Is Scared Of

Thomas Rhett and his wife are about to be parents of two young children. This country star has a bit of a crazy story. They were trying to get pregnant, and it wasn’t happening. They decided to adopt, and after already starting the process his wife Lauren found out she was pregnant. Thomas is about to be the dad of two children. Taste of Country shared that the singer is talking about what he is afraid of about being a dad. They did already share that Lauren is carrying a little girl.

This is not the way that Thomas Rhett expected to end up being a dad, but he is fine with the idea. They won’t be having twins, but Thomas and Lauren will have two young babies at home at the exact same time, which won’t be simple for the new parents.

Semi concerned that Lauren's pregnancy cravings are going to start including food with my face on it. #ACMs https://t.co/HAZgNRrSu1 pic.twitter.com/uQpp5e9cEd — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 1, 2017

There is one thing that Thomas Rhett actually says he is “terrified” about when it comes to being a dad.

“One thing I can’t wait for is to see what they’re interested in. Are they gonna like music, or are they gonna resent it because that’s my job? And one thing I’m terrified about is, I’m already so busy … how in the world am I gonna balance the career and kids? And I think the answer is, it’s impossible. So, lots of Red Bull. Dierks [Bentley] said lots of Red Bull.”

Thomas Rhett is really excited about becoming a dad, though. He said that it is something he has always wanted to happen. Thomas also shared a bit about his upcoming album that has a song on it that his dad will appear on. Here is what revealed.

“There’s a couple of songs that I’ve written that made the record that talk about us, for sure, and the adoption process, and then the record was done by the time we found out we were pregnant. Maybe record four will be a lot about my little kids.”

i hope my husband is obsessed with me like thomas rhett is with his wife pic.twitter.com/AM43tCAp2z — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) March 26, 2017

Yahoo shared that Thomas Rhett is really excited about the Academy of Country Music Awards that will happen on Sunday, April 2. Rhett will be hanging out in Las Vegas for the event. He is going to be performing a new duet with Maren Morris on the show and even said he may play a little bit of craps while he is there. It sounds like Thomas is really excited about getting to hang out with some of his country star buddies as well. The big ACM Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley this year. Blake Shelton used to host with Luke, but Dierks has taken over the job.

You can assume that Thomas Rhett will have his wife Lauren by his side at the Acadamy of Country Music Awards as well. The fans would love to see her baby bump. Thomas Rhett is nominated for more than one award, and hopefully, it turns out to be a great night for him at the ACM Awards.

Are you surprised to hear that Thomas Rhett is going to end up the dad of two children? Do you think he has anything to be scared of about being a dad?

