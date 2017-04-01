Melania Trump Gets One Word Marriage Advice From Rosie O’Donnell: FLEE

Rosie O’Donnell is an unlikely source to give Melania Trump (wife of her bitter enemy) marriage advice, but that didn’t stop her from address the first lady on Twitter. Not surprisingly, Rosie didn’t have kind words for POTUS Trump when addressing Melania on social media, and she didn’t hold back when advising Mrs. Trump to become just another in Donald’s long line of ex-wives.

As AOL News reports, O’Donnell addressed Melania Trump directly on Twitter, giving the reclusive first wife some apparently unsolicited advice in response to a Melania tweet from the official FLOTUS Twitter account. In her tweet, Melania advised all reading it not to be afraid to fail.

“I urge you to not be afraid to fail – as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it.”

Rosie responded to Melania Trump’s apparently well-meaning comment to advise her to divorce POTUS Donald Trump. Not only that, O’Donnell wrote that Melania should “FLEE,” and take 10-year-old son Barron with her.

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

This is far from the first time the Melania Trump’s relationship with the newly presidential Donald has been publicly attacked since Donald unexpectedly won the 2016 presidential election. For weeks, even months, Melania and her marriage have been front-page news. From the Trump inauguration where she was perceived to have cringed away from her husband, to recent reports that Melania and Donald don’t share a bed on the rare occasion that they sleep in the same state.

It was reported well before Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to advise Melania to flee that Mrs. Trump is “miserable” in her role as first lady. Additionally, it’s now common knowledge that while Donald lives in Washington D.C., Melania and Barron Trump are living it up at Trump Tower in Manhattan, and accruing exorbitant security costs in the process.

“Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is.”

The Trump family says that Melania and Barron stayed behind so that he could finish out his school year, but after seeing Melania’s facial expressions at many public events, many have expressed concern for the first lady behind closed doors. Seemingly in response to public concern, it has recently been reported that Melania and Barron will be moving to Washington full-time in June, ahead of their previously announced schedule.

“Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

Rosie Just Attacked Melania In Front Of Millions – BRUTALLY Backfired On Her Immediately https://t.co/vp0gffY0WC #MAGA pic.twitter.com/fuVrhbvhI9 — Jeff Rainforth (@iResistAll) March 31, 2017

And while Rosie O’Donnell apparently jumped on the rumor (as opposed to the Trump) train, Melania Trump’s spokespeople have addressed many of the rumors about the relationship between the POTUS and first lady. According to her reps, there is no truth to the stories that Melania and Donald Trump don’t share a bed when they are under the same roof.

Similar to when rumors about Donald Trump begin to swirl, Melania’s spokesperson chastised the media for relying on “unnamed sources” when reporting.

“It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

After Rosie O’Donnell addressed (others say “attacked”) Melania Trump on Twitter regarding her marriage, she ended up in something of a “tweet war” with those who criticized her unprovoked and unsolicited presidential marriage counseling.

@AngelVC1973 – she is married and quite ill – mental illness is real – ask ur POTUS — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 31, 2017

@lenar_lena @Rosie @FLOTUS And Rosie was one of the many that said she would leave the country yet she's still here. ???? — Nelly Bell (@mlh2652) March 29, 2017

@kgmeier @FLOTUS – her family ? she lives with HER FAMILY in nyc — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

Eventually, Rosie appeared to have gotten tired of the pro-Melania interaction and backed off, but that didn’t stop other social media users from continuing to share their thoughts on the matter.

@Rosie @FLOTUS since you did so great raising your kids, it's hilarious to see you give parenting advice to Melania. Really Rosie?? — CYN.THI.A (@newphonecmp) March 30, 2017

While many took to Melania Trump’s Twitter feed to attack Rosie, a few social media users were quick to agree with and defend her.

@Rosie Get em Rosie…never back down. DEMS HAVE BEEN WAY TOO CLASSY. — Peaches Rodriguez (@PeachesDances) April 1, 2017

Largely, however, it appeared as though O’Donnell took a Twitter trouncing after telling Melania to flee Don.

And social media users aren’t the only ones who have come to Melania Trump’s defense in recent days. Before Rosie O’Donnell’s unwanted marital advise hit the Twitterverse, AOL News reports that a friend of Mrs. Trump, Karen LeFrak, called the “tabloid” rumors about Melania and Donald Trump “laughable and fictional.”

According to LeFrak, the first couple are totally happy in their marriage and apparently not in need of marriage advice from Rosie O’Donnell.

“They are very happy! Their relationship is great.”

Despite some burgeoning support from a long-time friend, it seems unlikely that Melania Trump and her marriage will be getting a reprieve from the public eye or Rosie O’Donnell anytime soon; the FLOTUS is schedule to move to D.C. soon to be with her hubby full-time.

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]