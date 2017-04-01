Tina Fey Has Harsh Words For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump

Tina Fey is not ready to play nice with “young, white, college educated” women who voted for President Donald Trump. Fey was speaking the at the American Civil Liberties Union’s Stand for Rights benefit in New York City on March 31. There she shared her criticism of white women who voted for The Donald, US Weekly reports.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” the comedian, 46, said.

Fey also had some advice for white female Donald Trump supporters: don’t ignore the issues.

“I would want to urge them… ‘You can’t look away’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually,” Fey added during her conversation with New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling. “Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV, but [don’t] turn our attention away from what is happening.”

As The New York Times reports, 53% of white American women voted for The Donald. In an election where his opponent was a white woman, Hillary Clinton. In contrast, 94% of black female voters voted for Clinton and 68% of Latina women voted for her. Donald Trump got resounding support from white woman despite his offensive remarks about grabbing woman by the “p****” and disparaging remarks about Megyn Kelly. His checkered past on this issue didn’t seem to dissuade white female voters from supporting him.

Earlier in the evening, Fey offered a satirical take on gender equality in that signature style that fans have come to know and love.

“Did you know that women still only make one Ghostbusters movie to every two made by men?” she quipped. “And men average Ocean’s Eleven for every Ocean’s Eight that goes to women. That is simply unacceptable.”

But she made sure to make a serious statement about women’s rights as they stand during the era of Trump while still keeping things funny.

“Gains we’ve made over the last hundred years are under attack,” the former Saturday Night Live star added. “Luckily, [Vice President] Mike Pence isn’t allowed to go down and shut down Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So, you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking, we can all still get pap smears.”

This isn’t the first time that Tina Fey has shared her comedic view about why Hillary Clinton lost, as The Washington Post reports. In December, she had this to say about Clinton’s failed bid to become America’s first female president.

“But I have to say, I think the real reason that Hillary lost — and it’s the thing that people are afraid to talk about: not enough celebrity music videos urging people to vote … I just think if there had been, like, one more funny rap, or like, another “Hamilton” parody, or something,” Fey joked at the Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment breakfast.

