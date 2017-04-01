Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Back Together? Couple Kisses On Snapchat [Breaking]

Did Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna get back together?

It certainly appears that way. And, no, this doesn’t seem to be an April Fools’ Day joke. On Saturday, reports began lighting up the internet that Rob and Chyna shared a kiss together on Snapchat. Are the famous couple rekindling their romance? Followers of Kardashian and his former fiancee will remember that the two reportedly broke up.

Perhaps Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna still have their differences to work out, but the reality stars did allegedly share a smooch on Snapchat. Blac Chyna, 28, reportedly shared a series of snaps on Saturday of her cuddling and canoodling Kardashian on the image messaging application. Did you see Rob and Blac’s kiss on Snapchat?

As recently revealed by Us Weekly, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Snapchat reunion made waves across the internet on Saturday. In the report from the celebrity and entertainment magazine, it is said that Black Chyna’s sudden Snapchat clip showed her lip-synching to a Kendrick Lamar song while Rob Kardashian, 30, hugged her from behind. The two apparently nuzzled together as Blac captioned the snap, “Dreams Daddy,” referencing their young child together. Is the Snapchat love from Chyna and Rob for real, or is this an April Fools’ prank?

“Back on? Rob Kardashian reunited with his on-off fiancee, Blac Chyna, on Saturday, April 1. The model documented the get-together with a series of Snapchat videos.”

Big head ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

The report goes on to state that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna eventually shared a kiss on their romantic Snapchat series on Saturday. This time, Rob was apparently the one lip-synching to a song. (Do these two just love lip-synching or what?) As Rob sang a few bars from his bro-in-law Kanye’s single with Juicy J, “Ballin’,” Blac apparently asked Rob to give her a kiss, a request which the Kardashian man appeared to happily oblige.

“The Lashed Bar owner posted a third video with the Arthur George sock designer, in which she asked him to ‘give me a kiss.’ He obliged and planted a wet one on her cheek after lip-synching a line from his brother-in-law Kanye West’s verse on Juicy J’s 2016 single ‘Ballin.'”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mr. Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna appeared to be in dire straights of late. The two two had a baby together — Dream Kardashian — last year, allegedly against some of the Kardashian family’s wishes. After a series of Instagram posts from Rob, which purported to show Blac Chyna leaving him and moving out of their house with the child, many assumed the pair’s relationship was over for good.

According to the above linked Us Weekly story, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are now apparently trying to work it out for the sake of their baby. Rob and Blac are said to be attending therapy sessions — although, reportedly, the two may still be living in separate homes. Will Blac Chyna eventually move back in with Rob? Do you think this is just a manufactured Kardashian story to promote their various reality shows and products?

Below, watch a TMZ video about the apparent animosity among Kardashian, Blac Chyna, and Tyga.

Do you think Blac Chyna is really back together with Rob Kardashian? Did you catch the reported kiss between Rob and Blac on Snapchat on Saturday? Are you hoping the two stay together for the sake of their child? Let us know your thoughts on the famous pair and the Kardashian clan in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]