Naya Rivera And David Spade Dating? The Pair Show Off Major PDA

Are Naya Rivera and David Spade dating? The former Glee star and the comedic actor were spotted showing off some a major PDA session during a steamy dip in a swimming pool while in Hawaii.

According to E! Online, Naya Rivera, 30, and David Spade, 52, starred together in the new Crackle comedy, Mad Families. After the pair were spotted packing on the PDA during their Hawaii trip, sources confirmed that the couple are dating and have been seeing each other for the past couple of weeks. When the photos of the couple were first published, many fans thought it must be an April Fool’s Day joke, due to the unlikely pairing. However, it seems that the pair are really getting romantic with each other.

Us Weekly reports that the new couple spent the day in the sun relaxing with their friends Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and their families. While the pair appeared to be getting serious in the PDA filled swimming pool photos, sources says that Spade and Rivera’s relationship is just “casual” as they are having fun together at this stage.

“They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago. It’s casual. They’re having fun.”

An eyewitness who saw Naya Rivera and David Spade’s PDA filled day recounted the events to Entertainment Tonight. The witness revealed that the couple seemed to be having a great time with one another, and looked “pretty comfortable” together.

“The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together…. They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together.”

Neither David Spade or Naya Rivera, who is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, have publicly commented on their relationship. However, Naya did mock fans’ online reactions to the relationship by posting the message, “Holy s–t guys. The Easter bunny and the f–king tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them,” on her Instagram story.

Naya and David were last spotted together back in January when they were seen having dinner at celebrity hot spot Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, just two months after Rivera filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

After deciding to end their marriage, Naya and Ryan released a joint statement revealing that they will continue to co-parent their 18-month-old son, Josey, together.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

David Spade is also a father to an 8-year-old daughter named Harper, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Playboy model, Jillian Grace.

While it seems that fans are confused about Naya Rivera and David Spade’s romantic pairing, the two seem happy together, and neither have been known to care much about what the media or fans think of their personal lives. It should be interesting to see if this relationship takes off, or is simply a fling that will fizzle out over the next few weeks.

