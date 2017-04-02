‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham In Simon Saran’s Snapchat Videos After Breakup

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran of Teen Mom OG may not have called it quits, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. Just yesterday, Farrah and Simon were seen taking a leisurely stroll by Lake Travis near Farrah’s Lakeway, Texas home. Farrah took in the beautiful scenery in black yoga pants and a sports bra as Simon documented the events from a distance and posted them on Snapchat.

The Teen Mom OG couple has been at odds lately so it’s no wonder fans suspected that Farrah and Simon Saran had broke it when Farrah first referred to Simon as her “ex,” then posted a photo of herself with Mob Wives star, Renee Graziano, with the caption, “The BO$$ B***es are $ingle & ready to mingle #miami????❤???? @therealdrmiami #miami???????????? @wetv@mobwives.”

The tension between the couple began when Simon posted Instagram photos of himself surrounded by women while in Oxford, Mississippi, during a boys night out. Abraham later dropped a big hint about the status of their relationship.

“When your ex can only get bottle girls LMAO FaceLike.”

Simon then gave Hollywood Life the scoop on why Farrah got so upset with him posing with other women. Saran said Farrah’s snaps were a result of her getting emotional over a “harmless picture.” Fans even tagged Simon in the photo, asking if he was dating the woman in the photo. Simon responded by calling it “fake news.”

Sparks ✨???? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. There’s a harmless picture and that’s all it is is a picture.”

According to Hollywood Life, Simon was super confident that Farrah would miss him after she made the decision to break it off in front of fans. Saran added that he has highly sought after qualities that Farrah would miss out on.

“But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of.”

Simon was pretty open about his current status with Farrah. The Teen Mom OG boyfriend revealed that he is almost certain that they are taking a break.

“I think we are taking a break. I did meet with hypnotist Kevin Stone that really helped me see things much more clearly. You will see that on the season.”

Simon added that when Farrah is shooting reality television shows, she transforms into a woman he’s no longer attracted to.

“During filming season she has a split attitude thing that I can’t really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for anymore.”

Do you think Simon and Farrah are back together? Sound off in the comments below!

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into Teen Mom OG which premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

