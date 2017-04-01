‘From Not To Hot’: Mama June Size 4, No Longer Invited To Sugar Bear’s Wedding

Mama June has lost an incredible amount of weight and recently debuted her new, smaller frame as proof that anyone can slim down if they are willing to put in the work and have a few surgeries along the way. After nearly a year of hard work, Mama June Shannon claims to have lost more than 300 pounds, which has brought about the ire of Sugar Bear’s fiance Jennifer Lamb on more than one occasion. Now it seems that the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star must have really caused some problems with her former husband and his new soon-to-be wife. After reaching her goal and finally fitting into the dress she wanted to wear, she has been uninvited to Sugar Bear’s upcoming wedding.

After having multiple surgeries to remove excess skin, a necessity after losing almost double her current body weight, Mama June Shannon says the whole ordeal was worth it. On Friday night, June revealed her new svelte figure again in another installment of Mama June: From Not To Hot. No matter what you think of the controversial reality star, it’s hard to argue that she looks way better now that she’s dropped so much weight.

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot ????❤️???????????? A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

“It makes me feel really good to show other people this is what I’ve always thought of myself and that my inside hadn’t changed, like my giving and outgoing and loving personality that was there when I was there. It’s just a little bit more out there,” Mama June confessed on her newest reality show. “It’s not easy to get up and go to the gym. I cheat, I’ve done that.Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was.”

While Mama June insists that she wanted to lose weight for herself, she’s also slipped a few times along the way and revealed that her ultimate goal is revenge. Now that Mama June’s revenge body is looking pretty fantastic, it looks like she might not even get to exact her revenge in the way she had previously planned.

It’s no secret that a main inspiration in Mama June’s size 4 clothing goal and recent weight loss was the dress she had picked out to wear to ex-husband Sugar Bear’s wedding. Now that’s she’s gone and fit into the dress, it’s been reported by Life & Style that Sugar Bear and his fiance Jennifer Lamb no longer want her to attend. What makes things ven worse is that Honey Boo Boo knows that her mom is no longer invited and she’s too afraid to even tell her what’s going on

As the Inquisitr previously reported, in recent episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot, Jennifer Lamb has been on a mission to oppose June in any way possible. She has taken every opportunity to take shots at the shrinking reality star and even went so far as to overfeed Alana Thompson when she stays with her father for visitation. She’s made it clear that she’ll feed Alana anything she wants because she feels like the young girl should be able to eat whatever she wants.

In a Facetime phone call between Alana and Jennifer Lamb, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was told that her mother is no longer invited to the wedding and that she needs to tell her. Alana knows this is going to make her mom so mad because the whole reason she got so thin in the first place was so that she could outshine the bride on her wedding day. Jennifer explains to Alana that her mom has been “calling and leaving nasty stuff” which is why she is no longer invited.

Later, in a confessional, Jennifer Lamb told the camera that she decided on her own to go ahead and rescind Mama June’s invitation to their wedding. Then she went on to rant about how she doesn’t care if Sugar Bear agrees or not, that it’s her day and she’s not going to let Mama June screw it up.

Do you think Jennifer Lamb doesn’t want Mama June at her wedding to Sugar Bear because she does look so fantastic after losing more than 300 pounds on her journey to a size 4? Tell us what you think of the latest From Not To Hot drama in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP Images]