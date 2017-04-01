‘The White Princess’ On Starz: Series’ Cast And Everything Else You Need To Know

The White Princess will premiere April 16 on Starz. To help you prepare, here are some fast facts about the cast of The White Princess, along with everything else you need to know, about the sequel series to The White Queen.

Was there a series before The White Princess?

Yes, The White Princess is a sequel series, or continuation to the 2013 miniseries adaptation of The White Queen. While The White Queen was an adaptation of three of Philippa Gregory’s novels, The White Princess is an adaptation of one, Gregory’s sequel novel of the same name.

How is The White Princess related to The White Queen series?



The White Princess follows the daughter of The White Queen, aka Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson). At the end of The White Queen, an arrangement had been made for her daughter, Elizabeth of York, to marry Henry Tudor. The new King of England, after the defeat of Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth. The White Princess picks up shortly after those events.

What is The White Princess about?

According to Starz and its media page The White Princess is about.

“Adapted from Philippa Gregory’s best-selling novel of the same name and part of The Cousins’ War book series, “The White Princess” sees England ostensibly united by the marriage of Elizabeth of York and King Henry VII, but their personal and political rift runs deep and the divide between them threatens to tear the kingdom apart once again. Rumors circulate that Elizabeth’s long-lost brother Prince Richard is alive and planning to take the throne – forcing Elizabeth into an impossible choice between her new Tudor husband and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York King. “The White Princess” is a tale of power, family, love, and betrayal, which charts one of the most tumultuous times in British history uniquely from the point of view of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne.”

When does The White Princess air on Starz?

The White Princess will air Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.

What other shows would I have to like, to know The White Princess would appeal to me?

If you enjoyed The White Queen, you will definitely want to see what becomes of its central characters. Fans of The White Queen will be happy to know that two of its most integral characters, the “white queen” herself, aka Elizabeth Woodeville (now played by Essie Davis), and Lady Margaret (now played by Michelle Fairley), will be returning to guide their children’s future.

Game of Thrones fans might also take an interest in The White Princess. Like Game of Thrones, The White Princess centers on the life-and-death struggle for an all-powerful throne. While there are many cast connections between Game of Thrones, and The White Princess, there is also a scripted one.

The time period depicted in The White Queen, is known as The Wars of the Roses. The same period, the Guardian confirms as author George R.R. Martin’s inspiration for Game of Thrones, and its turbulent power battle.

Other compatible series to The White Princess include The CW’s enchanting royal drama Reign, and ITV’s beguiling Victoria. Even Netflix’s more modern royal drama, The Crown, features some similarities to The White Princess.

What can I expect tonally?

If The White Princess stays the course of The White Queen, do not expect a lot of battles. Anticipate instead a war of wit, a battle of brains, and numerous clashes of cerebral profundity.

Who is playing Elizabeth of York?

British actress Jodie Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, the central protagonist of The White Princess. The role was previously played by Freya Mavor in The White Queen. Along with roles in the BBC One drama Doctor Foster, and the TV movie Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Comer also starred in the miniseries Thirteen.

Co-starring in that series, as her character’s love interest was Aneurin Barnard. Bernard played Richard III in The White Queen. In The White Queen, Richard III becomes romantically entangled with Elizabeth of York.

Who is playing Henry VII?

Australian actor Jacob Collins-Levy stars as Henry Tudor, aka Henry VII. Collins-Levy’s film work includes 2016’s Joe Cinque’s Consolation, and the 2015 drama Holding the Man. The White Princess is Collins-Levy’s latest role in a miniseries. He previously starred in 2016’s Barracuda.

Who are some of the other cast members starring in The White Princess?

Michelle Fairley and Essie Davis, who have previously starred on Game of Thrones, both star in The White Princess. Fairley memorably portrayed Catelyn Stark, the Stark family’s divisive matriarch, in the series’ earlier seasons. Essie Davis starred in Game of Thrones Season 6 as Lady Crane. The actress Arya is assigned to kill by Jaqen H’ghar.

Joanne Whaley also stars in The White Princess, as the Duchess of Burgundy. Whaley previously starred in the Showtime drama The Borgias, as the mother of Rodrigo Borgias’ children. Victoria star David Oakes played one of the Borgias sons on the series. Oakes also starred in The White Queen, as Edward IV’s brother George, Duke of Clarence.

How many episodes are there in The White Princess?

The White Princess is composed of eight (8) episodes.

Is The White Princess a series, or a miniseries?

Like its predecessor, The White Princess is a miniseries. Unlike The White Queen, it will last for eight (8) episodes, in comparison to The White Queen‘s ten (10) episodes.

When will The White Princess premiere?

The White Princess will premiere on April 16 and conclude, June 4.

Quick reminder, when can I watch The White Princess?

