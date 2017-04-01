Dr. Phil Reviews ‘Boots No. 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum’ $2 Off Coupon

The Dr. Phil Show recently once again featured the very popular product called Boots No. 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum, as seen in the below video. In the snippet from the show, a former ballerina named Sharon talked to Dr. Phil about how she used to worship the sun and was rarely concerned about skin cancer or any issues of skin damage from the sun. In fact, Sharon told Dr. Phil that she actually used to use baby oil as a means of getting tanned whilst sitting in the sun. All the hours in the sun without sun protection caused Sharon to think she looked older than her years, as a woman in her 50s. That’s when Dr. Phil introduced Sharon to the serum that dermatologists claim women are raving about. As seen on the Dr. Phil website, the serum is for sale at Target, among other places. Right now Dr. Phil has a $2 off coupon code called “READYFORMORE” for Target customers to buy the product that has plenty of rave reviews online.

The product is currently listed with a price of $33.99 on Target.

The Dr. Phil guest named Sharon also brought her daughter along to the show, with the guests showing old photographs of Sharon’s daughter as a little girl, who remembered her mother always slathering sunscreen on her as protection from the sun.

The serum called No. 7 is helping the #NoMakeup movement, reports Allure Magazine, because of the way No. 7 features models with no makeup on in their ads. The beauty campaign doesn’t need to feature makeup, because the point of the serum from the U.K.-based company is to make the skin appear better even without makeup. A 52-year-old ballerina named Alessandra Ferri appeared in the No. 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action serum commercial, supposedly without a stitch of makeup, according to the publication.

No. 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum Commercial Song https://t.co/z2rtNH3Ziw pic.twitter.com/bpZGydyR0h — Commercial Tunage (@CommercialTunes) April 23, 2016

Ferri’s 52-year-old self danced with her 19-year-old self in the ad.

The No. 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum made Allure‘s list of the 50 Most Anticipated Drugstore Launches of 2017. The whole buzz behind the No. 7 Lift & Luminate serum is because of an ingredient called Matrixes 3000 Plus, which is a peptide blend that’s known to increase the production of collagen. The peptide proteins inside the No. 7 Lift & Luminate serum reportedly inform the skin on protein-building properties and help it look more youthful with the humectant hydrator named hyaluronic acid.

Anyone else trialling No.7 Lift and Luminate range? I started last night – serum feels amazing. #bettertogether #AD pic.twitter.com/95QmGPZQWD — Caroline Craig (@Carol1ne73) February 6, 2017

According to Forbes, the serum that hails from the No. 7 line of serums wasn’t created from a new company. Instead, it was 1935 when Florence Boot launched her serums and called them “the modern way to loveliness.” Launching a serum craze in 2007 with the anti-ager Protect & Perfect, Boots gained plenty of fame later in a documentary program, that sent Boots’ sales from 1,000 bottles per week to 20,000 in two hours. It was sold out afterward and rationed away. With clinical trials proving the effectiveness of the No. 7 serum to lessen the appearance of fine lines, it’s no wonder that customers are raving online about the benefits to their pigmentation.

Get proven anti-aging results with the No 7 Lift and Luminate Serum @BootsUK. Pick yours up in-store today. pic.twitter.com/9p8tJAHbUF — Cables Shopping Park (@CablesShopping) August 28, 2016

As explained by the publication, beauty fiends sometimes don’t understand the difference between a serum and a moisturizer. However, a serum should be placed first on the skin, after it has been cleansed and dried. After soaking in for a minute or two, the serum can have all the normal components placed atop it, like sunscreen, moisturizer, foundation and the like. It could take four to six weeks to begin seeing results from the serum, with experts claiming that the true longterm benefits can be seen over time.

The product is so popular, Boots sells one of No. 7‘s new serums every two seconds, reports Telegraph.co.uk.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]