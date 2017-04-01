‘Girls’ Season 6 Spoilers: What’s Next For Adam And Hannah?

With only three episodes left until the series finale of HBO’s Girls, time is running out for the show to tie up six seasons worth of loose ends. If spoilers are accurate, it looks like viewers will finally find out whether or not Adam (Adam Driver) and Hannah (Lena Dunham) will get their happy ending.

The preview for episode 8 of Girls, entitled “What Will We Do This Time About Adam?” appears to confirm spoilers published by the Daily Mail last summer that showed the former couple reunited and kissing. However, the re-coupling may be a ruse to hide the real reunion which will occur between former best friends Jessa and Hannah.

In the Girls preview, Adam is shown telling Jessa that he must speak to Hannah about something critical and that he isn’t sure what her response will be. Jessa then says to Adam “you gotta do what you gotta do.”

The next scene shows Adam confronting Hannah and speaking about their history together. As a voice-over of Adam continues, he talks about how he can’t move on. The preview ends with a shot of Hannah confused by what Adam is telling her.

One thing that jumps out about the Girls episode 8 preview is that both Adam and Hannah are wearing the same clothes as the characters have on in the spoiler images that show the former couple back together and happier than ever.

If Adam and Hannah are indeed endgame on Girls, their reunion is sure to be a complicated one. As last week’s episode showed, Hannah’s impending motherhood will not include the birth father, surf bro Paul-Louis (Riz Ahmed) who indicated that he wasn’t ready for a child. There is also the issue of Jessa and Hannah’s already fractured relationship and what will happen long-term to the once BFFs.

Hannah and Adam tapped into some unfinished business on last night's Girls: https://t.co/tGXbuuapSn #GirlsHBO pic.twitter.com/dbK8ktYq9O — Time Out New York (@TimeOutNewYork) March 20, 2017

The coupling of Jessa and Adam developed in the latter half of season 4 and culminated with a kiss in the season 5 opener which took place at Marnie’s (Allison Williams) wedding to Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Season 6 has seen Jessa and Adam’s once dysfunctional yet oddly sweet relationship put to the test as they worked on an independent film which was supposed to be a fictional account of their romance. However, it emerged that the two had very different visions of how and why they were together.

Why Girls Decided to Pair Off Adam and Jessa https://t.co/ZqbTUdPZkj pic.twitter.com/n006RdburX — Still, THAT D-Bear (@MaCtheDBear) February 6, 2017

In Jessa’s mind, the combativeness and passion that marks her relationship with Adam signals that they are destined to be together. As the film-within-a-tv-show progresses in episode 6 “Full Disclosure,” Adam shows that his love for Hannah was so intense that the two couldn’t be together. The reveal of Adam’s true feelings indicated that he and Hannah have unfinished business which episode 8 will begin to resolve. But what does all of this mean for Hannah and Jessa?

From its inception, Girls was supposed to be a show about just that: a group of young millennial women traversing through their 20’s together. Over time, other characters such as Adam and Elijah (Andrew Rannells) entered the scene, yet the show remained at its core focused on the journey and sisterhood of these four women with Hannah being the central figure.

#Girls creator Lena Dunham says there are more important things to talk about than her weight https://t.co/GPds2C2tdK pic.twitter.com/mZkqFaJiZ2 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 17, 2017

Given the specificity of vision that Girls Creator Lena Dunham and Showrunner Jennifer Konner have had in centering the show around womanhood and friendship, it would seem odd for the series to wrap with a decidedly conventional Hollywood romantic ending with Adam and Hannah together. Another prevailing point of view is that the show will instead conclude with a renewed focus on Hannah, Jessa, Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), and Marnie coming full-circle in their collective friendship. Indeed, a close inspection of the season 6 trailer seems to indicate that this is where the show is heading as it winds down.

