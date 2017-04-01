Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce: Is It Really Off? What’s The Real Score?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner still leave fans wondering about the real score on their divorce. It’s been almost two years since they publicly released a statement about their split but their divorce has yet to be final. Recent reports have suggested that the Miracles From Heaven star has called it off, but in a set of photos posted by Mail Online, it seems that the actress hasn’t slipped her wedding ring back on.

Garner was seen out on a stroll in Los Angeles on Friday and the publication reported how her left ring finger was missing an accessory. This is despite the persistent rumors that she and Ben Affleck have called off the divorce.

Earlier in March, People reported that Affleck and Garner have decided to stick to their marriage and patch things up. The report stated that although the estranged couple may not have confirmed their reunion, they didn’t want to go through with the divorce. A source close to the 44-year-old actress revealed how she was the one who called it off because she wanted to try to make the marriage work.

“Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Another source reported that though Garner may have decided to hold off the divorce, it was still a decision that she and Ben reportedly made together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce story has left fans confused about the real score of their relationship. Despite having announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they continue to appear together on photographs on several occasions.

At the time after their divorce announcement, Ben and Jennifer made it clear that they intend to put up a united front for their kids. The couple’s three kids are more important than anything that they were willing to put their differences aside just so they can remain a family. They’d gone on holidays together and were reportedly living under the same roof.

Jennifer Garner even decided to bring the kids to London and stay there with Affleck when he was filming for Justice League last year. The family had been spotted taking weekend trips to Italy and Paris.

Ben Affleck has also been heard a couple of times gushing about Jennifer’s commitment to keeping the family together and her support for his career. More recently, he expressed his gratitude for her support on his decision to go to rehab.

Three weeks ago, the Justice League actor surprised fans with a Facebook post revealing the completion of his treatment for alcoholism. In his post, Ben Affleck thanked Garner for having his back the whole time and for always putting the kids first.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

On March 26, Ben and Jennifer were photographed looking happy as ever as if they never made a public announcement on getting a divorce. Us Weekly reported that the couple and their kids came from a church in Brentwood, California and as seen on the snapshots, Jennifer and Ben were laughing together.

Fans have yet to know the real scoop on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce. The couple has yet to make a statement regarding the rumors surrounding their relationship. But for now, it appears that the Daredevil stars are in a good place and that there could be hope for a reconciliation.

“They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either,” a source said.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]