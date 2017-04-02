‘Young And The Restless’ And ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Not Canceled [Debunked]

Did CBS cancel The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday?

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, that’s exactly what happened. They stated that it is “an awful rumor” that was confirmed by CBS that the long-running daytime drama was canceled effective immediately.

As it turns out, the scoop is not real, it was a cruel April Fool’s joke targeted at the dedicated soap fans. The Inquisitr can say without any hesitation that this report is completely false.

“Each year, CBS Daytime produces more than 1,000 episodes of programming – the most for any broadcast network – which is only possible due to the incredible passion of the industry’s best creative talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.

“Next year will be even bigger and bolder!

‘Young and the Restless’ Has A Steady, Healthy Viewership

The idea that Young and the Restless would be canceled on such a short notice was hard for the fans to fathom. Just a few month ago, the CBS soap opera was renewed for two more years through 2019.

Soap Hub takes April Fool's joke too far, says 'Young and the Restless' canceled https://t.co/vyLbDdaZpG — Mandy Robinson (@According2Mandy) April 1, 2017

Soap Opera Network revealed that Young and the Restless has the strongest viewership of the four soap operas on air, with Bold and the Beautiful coming in as second. Over the course of a week, Y&R rakes in about 10 million viewers, almost double compared to NBC’s Days of our Lives.

Young and the Restless fans are very loyal. They have stuck with the soap opera through multiple writers and showrunners. Even if they don’t agree with how the show is going, they keep watching or, at the very least, keep up with the show by reading recaps.

If any of the soap operas were in danger of being axed, it probably would not be Young and the Restless. The daytime drama is still a cash cow for CBS.

Today is the 44th anniversary of #YR. Thanks to our viewers for your loyalty & to Mr. & Mrs. Bell for starting it all! pic.twitter.com/pTJiKcaUNX — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 26, 2017

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Is Still Hanging On

For the past few years, Bold and the Beautiful fans have been worried about the CBS daytime drama after a series of unsuccessful and unpopular storylines. Even though the ratings for the show fell dramatically, CBS decided to renew the show through 2019.

Bold and the Beautiful as far as the rating report goes, fairs pretty well. The series usually comes in second. Over the course of a week, the soap opera averages just over 9 million viewers. By all accounts, Bold and the Beautiful is still performing very well.

'Bold and the Beautiful' (B&B) Canceled? Soap Reaches New Low In Viewers, Is It In Danger? https://t.co/svpnmIwyYT — BnBScreencaps (@BnBScreencaps) March 18, 2016

Bradly Bell, showrunner for the series, explained a few years ago that if B&B was canceled, he would move the soap to a web series. He felt that it would do well worldwide. Bold and the Beautiful has aired many questionable storylines include a transgender woman getting married, the manipulation of Liam by Quinn, and Caroline being too drunk to consent to sex with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless fans can rest assured that both soaps will be on air at least through 2019, Soap Opera Spy reported.

It was nothing but a cruel and tasteless joke meant to grab the attention of the millions of dedicated soap fans. The fabricated report created panic when the fans of the soap operas reacted by voicing how disappointed they were with Soap Hub’s prank.

Soap opera fans, did you believe the report that Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful was canceled “effective immediately”? Do you think they took the joke too far by claiming CBS axed both series?

Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]