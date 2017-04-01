Candace Cameron Bure Gets Cool Mom Points From Daughter Natasha

Candace Cameron Bure is known for her conservative views and Christian faith. But, according to her daughter, Natasha Bure, she is a pretty cool mom for the most part. Candace’s 18-year-old daughter gave her mom her stamp of approval in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Candace Cameron Bure is not your typical mom. After all, she’s known for playing DJ Tanner on Full House. Natasha Bure opened up about her relationship with her mom while promoting her new book, Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You. ET’s Cameron Mathison spoke to Natasha and Candace in West Hollywood on Friday, March 24.

“She’s like a cool mom,” Natasha told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s hip, but she’s strict. Like, she’s definitely strict.”

The Fuller House star responded, “You’re darn right I’m strict!”

Most authentic mother daughter duo @candacecbure #fakelaugingforacareer A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

The mother-daughter team even talked about Natasha’s dating life. In her book, the aspiring singer admits that she never had a boyfriend. While Natasha isn’t interested in dating around, she said that she’s “looking for someone funny.” Candace, who is married to pro hockey player Valeri Bure, said that she should date someone like her father.

“You’re looking for a hockey player,” she teased. “I’m happy she’s a very strong, young woman and is choosing wisely of whom she’d like to date.”

But even Natasha’s mom was surprised to hear about her first kiss, which was detailed in her book.

“There’s some stories in the boys and relationships chapter that she didn’t know,” Natasha said. “Like my first kiss, she’d never seen that before, and just, like, other stories I put in there. So she was kind of laughing and I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to you about that!’ like, just read the book. That’s all you need to know.”

Happy V day from me and the only valentines I've ever had ❤ A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

In another interview with Fox News, Natasha revealed she wasn’t always a good girl. She revealed the time that Candace would wash her mouth out with soap after cursing. But she is thankful that her mom has enforced her strong values and faith.

“I think for a long time, my mom was just strictly my mother…she was somebody who was disciplining me and setting rules in our house.”

There was also that one time that Natasha went to Christian camp. She went through a difficult period in 9th grade and is thankful that her faith has shaped her into the person she is today.

Smiley girl bcuz "LET'S BE REAL" comes out March 28th woooooo!!!!!! You all can pre-order my book on Barnesandnoble.com ???????????? link to buy is in my bio yayayay A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

“When I was going through that difficult time, I was straying away from my relationship with God and I wasn’t in line with my faith,” she said. “I wanted to be on my own path and I think my parents knew what I needed…and because of that, that’s what got me out of a [bad] time. [It] made me who I am today.”

Candace Cameron Bure scored some cool mom points when she showed off her dance moves on Instagram. On Monday, March 20, the actress shared a video of her and a friend dancing along to “Poison” by ’90s R&B group Bell Div DeVoe at a friend’s wedding, reports Yahoo.

Bure is seen wearing a blush-colored sari while busting out some of her dancing moves. She followed up with another video getting down with the bridal party and the bride.

Don't mess with 90's girls. #diliniandneal #mybffswedding @dilinii @michyzsarraf @mayiteach @rachelharshfieldoffical A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

She’s still got it. The former child star also paid homage to her character DJ Tanner’s teenage days by trying on several pairs of Levi’s 501 jeans, reports Closer Magazine. Some of the jeans in question looked more like mom jeans.

“Tried some old school 501’s and I’m legit DJ Tanner straight outta the 90’s,” she wrote in the caption.

Tried some old school 501's and I'm legit D.J. Tanner straight outta the 90's. A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

It’s clear that Natasha is a spitting image of Candace. She could also play DJ Tanner. Just check out some of the photos of the women below.

How… A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

Turtlenecks r out ????????????✈️???????????????? A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

[Featured image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Zondervan]