Khloe Kardashian Good American Shorts Sell Out Amid Brand Concerns

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim shorts have already sold out amid the reality star’s concern that her brand would not do as well as her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s.

The Good American bombshell short wasn’t available for long

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star feared her Good American denim line would not do as well as her sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, which includes the infamous Lip Kits.

According to Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was “excited” to say that her new shorts have already sold out.

Omg!! I’ve been at my new campaign shoot for @goodamerican all day and I just found out we completely sold out of the bombshell blue042 shorts today!! I am so excited that you guys love them and can’t wait to see you all wearing them this summer. Make sure you check out all the new styles at GoodAmerican.com!???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Kardashian had just dropped the new shorts collection the day before they sold out.

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com! Our new @goodamerican Bombshell denim shorts are here! Perfect for festival season and summertime!! #GoodAmerican???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Earlier this week, Khloe shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her toned physique in her workout gear to plug a brand.

The reality star reportedly earns $250,000 per post for her plugs.

After working my butt off there’s nothing that tastes better than a Slender Blend shake! Take the @proteinworld 30 Day Challenge and get fit for summer! #proteinworld #PW30daychallenge #PWCollab A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Combined with her Keeping Up With The Kardashians salary, Revenge Body With Khloe salary, earnings from Good American, her books, and appearance fees, Khloe is estimated to be worth more than $20 million.

Khloe Kardashian’s products sold out just like her sister Kylie’s

The high demand for Khloe Kardashian’s denim shorts and the fact that they were sold out so quickly is reminiscent of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic product launches.

Last spring, Kylie’s Lip Kits sold out in 20 minutes and crashed the entire Kylie Cosmetics website, according to The Huffington Post.

what happens when your trying to buy a #KylieLipKit with 2000 other people pic.twitter.com/PDM2jZJSMZ — giselle (@yooitsgisellee) March 28, 2016

I need something to calm me down after that Kylie Lip Kit drama, I felt like I was participating in the Hunger Games — G (@velvetgh0st) March 28, 2016

Kylie even had to apologize to fans on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account because people were getting really upset with the reality star over social media.

I’m so sorry if this caused any inconvenience for anybody trying to get my kit! There was so many people the whole back end of the website crashed. It’s not my fault but if it were up to me I’d want it to be as easy as possible for everyone. You guys have been so amazing to me and I promise I will be back almost every week!!! For everyone who got through thank you and congrats. I love you guys so much ❤️ check my snapchat for more info -Kylie xo A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Mar 28, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian was last seen at LAX, likely flying to Ohio to spend time with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The two will have something to celebrate now that news has broken about Good American’s sell-out success.

Khloe sported a black leather jacket with fur sleeves, black joggers, a baseball cap, and Yeezy sneakers.

DMV Vibes A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images]