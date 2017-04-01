WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon to Manage Roman Reigns After ‘Wrestlemania 33’

It’s not a secret that WWE officials have worked extremely hard to get Roman Reigns over as the top guy in WWE, but could Vince McMahon be the only one to get him over with the WWE Universe as a babyface? It’s been reported that Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman at WWE FastLane, facing and likely defeating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 is all part of Vince McMahon’s master plan to get Roman Reigns over.

Reigns beating Strowman at WWE FastLane was to give him a momentum boost with the WWE Universe to face The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. WWE officials wanted Reigns vs. Undertaker because the latter’s health doesn’t look great these days for the ring. Because of that, they wanted The Undertaker to put over Roman and the future of WWE before he calls it a career or his body makes that decision for him.

The WWE Universe is not thrilled with Reigns vs. Undertaker happening at Wrestlemania, especially due to the rumor that The Undertaker’s WWE career will be ending in Orlando. Not to mention, it will be the third straight Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns in the main event. The company has formed this, “He draws and sells merchandise” mentality, so they don’t really care about the fan reaction because the numbers don’t lie.

Many people don’t see Roman Reigns walking out of Orlando without a heel turn against The Undertaker. It would make sense, especially considering he’s likely to win. The issue is that WWE officials will continue to book him like the top babyface in the company. Reigns has also gone on record claiming that the WWE fans can boo him all they want, it will not bother him. WWE fans continue to buy Roman’s merchandise and give the company their money. It’s an endless cycle that leaves everyone annoyed for one reason or another.

In many ways, Roman’s fate was decided after the breakup of The Shield. WWE officials chose Seth Rollins for the heel turn, which was a great idea. However, the WWE Universe really liked Reigns at that time, so a heel turn for him would have been just as shocking, but it wouldn’t have soured the WWE fans to Roman as strongly. The WWE Universe would have embraced Roman Reigns as the top babyface more easily.

However, it’s in the history books. What is done is done, but an idea was recently discussed that the secret to getting Roman Reigns over might be a heel turn with Vince McMahon as his manager. On paper, it would give the WWE Universe the chance to actually boo Reigns as a part of a storyline. It would also give McMahon a role on WWE television again, and it could be the best way to make Reigns a babyface with the WWE fans.

If you think back to all the great faces over recent years in WWE, they have all worked with Vince McMahon on WWE television to elevate their character. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, John Cena, and others have all been given the rub from The Boss, so Roman Reigns may be the next guy who needs his help.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are great heels as authority figures, but they don’t have the same kind of influence over the WWE Universe as Vince McMahon does. If Vince McMahon came out, endorsed Roman Reigns, and acknowledged things like merchandise sales and all the reasons why they push him, the WWE Universe would turn Roman Reigns into the biggest heel in the company. If the angle works, maybe ever.

After a long time, Roman could slowly turn against Vince until the WWE Universe begins to accept him, and eventually the two part ways in some kind of rivalry at Wrestlemania 34 or some time in the future. If WWE embraces how the fans feel and use it for WWE television rather than just acknowledge it in interviews and brush it off, they would have a much easier time getting Roman Reigns over as a babyface with WWE fans.

[Featured Image by WWE]